Digital Hotel Safes by Safeport Security Solutions

Cost effective Guest room safes from Safeport Security Solutions

The SPS Laptop safe is a cost-effective option for any hotel, resort or serviced apartment complex.

SPS Laptop Safe Features:

Hotel maintenace staff will appreciate the proven reliability of the SPS Laptop safe - it is in use in literally thousands of properties worldwide.

The SPS Laptop safe can be locked using optional 3 - 6 digits (usually 4) for easy use by the guest. Simple multi-lingual instructions and bright LED display make it a breeze for the guest to use.

Uses 4 x "AA" batteries with low power consumption and on-screen power status display.

SPS Laptop safe is supplied with a CEU (Computerised Emergency unit) to power open the safe if guest forgets their PIN number. CEU is also used to download the audit trail from the SPS Laptop safe which can then be printed in a useful report format.

Digital Hotel Safes Options

Safeport Security Solutions offers a range of safe sizes to meet any requirement including the New Laptop 17 which is specifically designed to accomodate large 17" laptops.

The SPS drawer safe is a stylish alternative - it can be built into guest room or office furniture.

The newly - launched SPS fingerprint safe is an excellent option for office and domestic applications.

Specifications and Features of SPS Digital Hotel Safes

Single formed heavy steel casing.

Password protected electronic override unit.

Selectable lockout options if wrong PIN inserted 3 times.

Bolts easily and securely to a suitable wall or floor.

100 Event Audit Trail, optional up to 500 Events upon request

Programmable digital keypad.

Low Battery warning.

“SecureMaster” override key (Optional).

Selectable PIN length (3- 6 digits).

2 solid steel locking bolts.

Visual and audible operation indicators.

The SPS Laptop digital hotel safe range by Safeport Security Solutions offers an affordable solution to any hotel's need to provide secure guest room storage. The SPS laptop safe easily accommodates large laptop computers while leaving plenty of space for the modern travellers’ other valuables. There are six sizes available with fingerprint technology and a stylish drawer safe as options.`