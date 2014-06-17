Dibond® from Alucobond Architectural for Improved Building Performance

Offering design flexibility and simple installation, Alucobond Architectural supplies and distributes a range of quality facade products throughout Australia. Dibond® from Alucobond Architectural provides unlimited potential for all creative and design ideas and applications.

The lightweight and rigid properties of Dibond® make it ideal for:

Large signage applications

Architectural signs

Display and exhibition

POS/POP display

Digital and screen printing

Photomounting

Interior design

Dibond® by Alucobond Architectural offers high versatility and easy fabrication by the combination of two aluminium cover layers with a polyethylene core

Perfect printing properties

Even, flat surfaced product

Polyester coating system offers high quality colour consistency

UV-protection

Excellent long-term application

Alucobond Architectural’s Dibond® aluminium composite material is ideally suited to the building and construction industry and, is used for corporate identity programs along with the vehicle manufacturing industry.

Exclusively sourced from 3A Composites in Germany, Dibond® is manufactured with unique properties that allow for:

Routing and folding

Over painting

Accurate print registration

High resolution printing

Alucobond Architectural distributes a range of quality facade products throughout Australia that provide energy savings, low maintenance and improve building performance.