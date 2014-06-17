Dibond® from Alucobond Architectural for Improved Building Performance
Dibond® from Alucobond Architectural provides unlimited potential for all creative and design ideas and applications and, offers high versatility.
Overview
Offering design flexibility and simple installation, Alucobond Architectural supplies and distributes a range of quality facade products throughout Australia. Dibond® from Alucobond Architectural provides unlimited potential for all creative and design ideas and applications.
The lightweight and rigid properties of Dibond® make it ideal for:
- Large signage applications
- Architectural signs
- Display and exhibition
- POS/POP display
- Digital and screen printing
- Photomounting
- Interior design
Dibond® by Alucobond Architectural offers high versatility and easy fabrication by the combination of two aluminium cover layers with a polyethylene core
- Perfect printing properties
- Even, flat surfaced product
- Polyester coating system offers high quality colour consistency
- UV-protection
- Excellent long-term application
Alucobond Architectural’s Dibond® aluminium composite material is ideally suited to the building and construction industry and, is used for corporate identity programs along with the vehicle manufacturing industry.
Exclusively sourced from 3A Composites in Germany, Dibond® is manufactured with unique properties that allow for:
- Routing and folding
- Over painting
- Accurate print registration
- High resolution printing
Alucobond Architectural distributes a range of quality facade products throughout Australia that provide energy savings, low maintenance and improve building performance.
