Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Alucobond Architectural
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Dibond® from Alucobond Architectural for Improved Building Performance
Offering a wide range colour palette, limitless design opportunities and availability of custom corporate colours, DIBOND� is the ideal product for corporate branding.
Dibond® from Alucobond Architectural for Improved Building Performance
Offering a wide range colour palette, limitless design opportunities and availability of custom corporate colours, DIBOND� is the ideal product for corporate branding.

Dibond® from Alucobond Architectural for Improved Building Performance

Last Updated on 17 Jun 2014

Dibond® from Alucobond Architectural provides unlimited potential for all creative and design ideas and applications and, offers high versatility.

Overview
Description

Offering design flexibility and simple installation, Alucobond Architectural supplies and distributes a range of quality facade products throughout Australia. Dibond® from Alucobond Architectural provides unlimited potential for all creative and design ideas and applications.

The lightweight and rigid properties of Dibond® make it ideal for:

  • Large signage applications
  • Architectural signs
  • Display and exhibition
  • POS/POP display
  • Digital and screen printing
  • Photomounting
  • Interior design

Dibond® by Alucobond Architectural offers high versatility and easy fabrication by the combination of two aluminium cover layers with a polyethylene core

  • Perfect printing properties
  • Even, flat surfaced product
  • Polyester coating system offers high quality colour consistency
  • UV-protection
  • Excellent long-term application

Alucobond Architectural’s Dibond® aluminium composite material is ideally suited to the building and construction industry and, is used for corporate identity programs along with the vehicle manufacturing industry.

Exclusively sourced from 3A Composites in Germany, Dibond® is manufactured with unique properties that allow for:

  • Routing and folding
  • Over painting
  • Accurate print registration
  • High resolution printing

Alucobond Architectural distributes a range of quality facade products throughout Australia that provide energy savings, low maintenance and improve building performance.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Dibond Brochure

8.42 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMarleston, SA

SA OFFICE 57 Barnes Avenue

08 8113 6000
Display AddressDerrimut, VIC

VIC (HEAD OFFICE) 25 West Park Drive

03 9394 3130
Office AddressBibra Lake, WA

WA OFFICE 72 Bushland

08 9494 0100
Postal AddressTurrella, NSW

NSW OFFICE 29 Henderson Street

02 9508 4600
Postal AddressCarol Park, QLD

QLD OFFICE 128-132 Mica Street

07 3718 2360
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap