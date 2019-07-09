Akril Select Kitchen Splashbacks are proudly manufactured in Australia using an innovative process.

With the same quality and features, you are used to with our standard range, Akril Select designer kitchen splashbacks offers a modern and vibrant look without the costly price tag of similar products that are available.

We offer 25 digitally printed designs giving you the option to coordinate with many decors. Akril kitchen splashbacks will be the envy of your friends making any space a feature of your home.

Why Akril?