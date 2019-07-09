Akril Select Kitchen Splashbacks
Last Updated on 09 Jul 2019
Akril Select Kitchen Splashbacks are proudly manufactured in Australia using an innovative process.
Overview
With the same quality and features, you are used to with our standard range, Akril Select designer kitchen splashbacks offers a modern and vibrant look without the costly price tag of similar products that are available.
We offer 25 digitally printed designs giving you the option to coordinate with many decors. Akril kitchen splashbacks will be the envy of your friends making any space a feature of your home.
Why Akril?
- Durable
- Range of 20 Akril Select images
- Very cost effective when compared to printed glass
- Versatile, flexible and workable
- Brilliant in domestic, commercial and display situations
- High tech engineered polymer
- New source of design inspiration
- Reduced lead times and delays
- Higher heat resistance (80° Celsius)
- Scratches can be polished out of gloss surfaces
- 10 year UV warranty
- Environmentally friendly
- Easy to Clean – no grout