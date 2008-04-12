Designer European Doorware from Parisi Doorware
Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008
Parisi supply designer European door handles to both residential and commercial customers.
Overview
Description
Parisi Doorware has been introducing innovative European hardware to the Australian market for 25 years.
Parisi Doorware is designed and made in Italy with brands including Mariani, Mandelli, Pamar, OMP, Frascio and Regiutti.
Parisi European door accessories and hardware range
Parisi Doorware is designed and made in Italy with brands including Mariani, Mandelli, Pamar, OMP, Frascio and Regiutti.
Parisi European door accessories and hardware range
- Brass Level Handles
- Stainless Steel Lever Handles
- Knobs
- Pull Handles
- Lock
- Cabinet Locks
- Cabinet Door Handles
- Door Stops