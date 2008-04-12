Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Parisi Doorware
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Architectural Door Accessories, Handle Accessories and Cabinet Furniture
Architectural Door Accessories, Handle Accessories and Cabinet Furniture

Designer European Doorware from Parisi Doorware

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

Parisi supply designer European door handles to both residential and commercial customers.

Overview
Description
Parisi Doorware has been introducing innovative European hardware to the Australian market for 25 years.

Parisi Doorware is designed and made in Italy with brands including Mariani, Mandelli, Pamar, OMP, Frascio and Regiutti.

Parisi European door accessories and hardware range
  • Brass Level Handles
  • Stainless Steel Lever Handles
  • Knobs
  • Pull Handles
  • Lock
  • Cabinet Locks
  • Cabinet Door Handles
  • Door Stops
Parisi supply door hardware to the commercial and residential market with a National distribution network.
Contact
Display AddressMarrickville, NSW

+ 61 2 9559 3666
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap