Designer Bathroom Tapware by Pacific Products
Designer Bathroom Tapware from Pacific Products

Last Updated on 08 Jul 2008

Fashionable, WELS rated bathroom tapware available in a large selection of styles and designs

Overview
Description
Pacific Products International have been manufacturing and designing bathroom tapware and accessories for the Australian market for over 30 years.

Pacific is a quality assured company that meets Australian standards, providing over 1500 bathroom and kitchen accessories.

The range of bathroom tapware accessories offer a level of performance that few other bathroom and tap products can match.

Saving our water and money
Many of Pacific tapware's appliances have the maximum water efficient ratings
  • Tapware with the highest WELS rating in many designs and configurations
  • Solid Brass Bathroom Accessories to match
  • Lever action ¼ turn Ceramic Disc Tapware Specialists
  • Single lever mixing taps with heavy duty flexible connections
  • Vandal Resistant Taps
  • 6 Star Rated Timer taps
  • Showers and hand held showers
  • Designer Spouts
  • Designer Bathroom Grates

Tapware for Bathrooms and Kitchens
The Pacific Tapware range is suitable for use throughout your home and includes:

  • Basins
  • Baths
  • Showers
  • Kitchen
  • Accessories

With their sleek and elegant design, the tapware accessories will no doubt offer your bathrooms a modern and stylish touch.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Broadway Single Lever Mixers

4.54 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
EcoTap Product Range

890.82 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Alpine Product Brochure

1.33 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Signature Product Range

1.94 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Parade Tapware Range

1.28 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Summit Product Range

3.20 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Traditions Select Lever Handle Tapware

6.18 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Vertex Contemporary Bathroom Tapware

2.34 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Traditions XHandle Bathroom and Shower Tapware

6.12 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Plateau Tapware Range

4.11 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressClontarf Beach, QLD

P.O. Box 179

07 32838277
