Designer Bathroom Tapware from Pacific Products
Last Updated on 08 Jul 2008
Fashionable, WELS rated bathroom tapware available in a large selection of styles and designs
Overview
Description
Pacific Products International have been manufacturing and designing bathroom tapware and accessories for the Australian market for over 30 years.
Pacific is a quality assured company that meets Australian standards, providing over 1500 bathroom and kitchen accessories.
The range of bathroom tapware accessories offer a level of performance that few other bathroom and tap products can match.
Saving our water and money
Many of Pacific tapware's appliances have the maximum water efficient ratings
Tapware for Bathrooms and Kitchens
- Tapware with the highest WELS rating in many designs and configurations
- Solid Brass Bathroom Accessories to match
- Lever action ¼ turn Ceramic Disc Tapware Specialists
- Single lever mixing taps with heavy duty flexible connections
- Vandal Resistant Taps
- 6 Star Rated Timer taps
- Showers and hand held showers
- Designer Spouts
- Designer Bathroom Grates
The Pacific Tapware range is suitable for use throughout your home and includes:
- Basins
- Baths
- Showers
- Kitchen
- Accessories
With their sleek and elegant design, the tapware accessories will no doubt offer your bathrooms a modern and stylish touch.
Downloads
Brochure
Broadway Single Lever Mixers
4.54 MB
Brochure
EcoTap Product Range
890.82 KB
Brochure
Alpine Product Brochure
1.33 MB
Brochure
Signature Product Range
1.94 MB
Brochure
Parade Tapware Range
1.28 MB
Brochure
Summit Product Range
3.20 MB
Brochure
Traditions Select Lever Handle Tapware
6.18 MB
Brochure
Vertex Contemporary Bathroom Tapware
2.34 MB
Brochure
Traditions XHandle Bathroom and Shower Tapware
6.12 MB
Brochure
Plateau Tapware Range
4.11 MB