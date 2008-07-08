Designer Bathroom Tapware from Pacific Products





Saving our water and money







Tapware with the highest WELS rating in many designs and configurations

Solid Brass Bathroom Accessories to match

Lever action ¼ turn Ceramic Disc Tapware Specialists

Single lever mixing taps with heavy duty flexible connections

Vandal Resistant Taps

6 Star Rated Timer taps

Showers and hand held showers

Designer Spouts

Designer Bathroom Grates

Pacific Products International have been manufacturing and designing bathroom tapware and accessories for the Australian market for over 30 years.Pacific is a quality assured company that meets Australian standards, providing over 1500 bathroom and kitchen accessories.The range of bathroom tapware accessories offer a level of performance that few other bathroom and tap products can match.Many of Pacific tapware'sapplianceshave the maximum water efficient ratings

Tapware for Bathrooms and Kitchens

The Pacific Tapware range is suitable for use throughout your home and includes:

Basins

Baths

Showers

Kitchen

Accessories

With their sleek and elegant design, the tapware accessories will no doubt offer your bathrooms a modern and stylish touch.