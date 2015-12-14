Design the Timber Floor You're Looking For

Premium Floors are a flooring manufacturer and distributor dedicated to providing quality flooring products and innovative, engineered wooden flooring.

Premium Floors combine the character of real wood, the craftsmanship of wood stain, high quality textures and finishes to produce the beautiful floors that they offer. Through the careful process of manufacture all the way through to the finished product, Premium Floors control the entire process to ensure all their quality standards are met.

Using a high quality European lacquer, Premium Floors are made up to 20 times more durable than other timber flooring.

Premium Floors timbers are ideal for many industries and applications including:

Developers

Builders

Specifiers

End users

Interior applications

Exterior applications



Discover their beautiful Quick-Step and Premium Oak timber collection, ranging from oak to Australian wood species, from white and natural look to black, from the clean look to the industrial or reclaimed feel. Whatever you’re looking for, the Premium Floors design service offers you the freedom to design your perfect floor!