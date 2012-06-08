Logo
RBA Group
Solid and stable classic high chair
Durable Booster Buddies booster seat
Dependable and stable Koala baby change station
Compact wall mounted Koala baby change table
Dependable Baby Change Tables and High Chairs from RBA Group

Last Updated on 08 Jun 2012

Reliable, durable and hygienic commercial baby change tables and high chairs by RBA.

RBA manufacture a range of baby change stations, high chairs and boosters perfect for commercial washrooms, child care centres and restaurants.

Sturdy and dependable Koala countertop change tables and wall mounted fixtures
  • Fixed wall change tables feature a gas spring mechanism providing simple and smooth operation
  • RBA baby change tables are available in horizontal, vertical, oval or rectangular appearance with countertop mounted or recessed surfaces
  • Wide range of colours and finishes to suit any budget and application
Exceptional hygienic and vandal resistant properties with stainless steel finish
  • Table surfaces are treated with Microban antimicrobial, reducing mold growth and odour-causing bacteria
  • Koala baby change tables contain recycled materials reducing environmental impact
  • Recessed, ambulant and handicapped compliant options available
  • High chairs and booster seats provide safety and piece of mind
Backed by a 5 year warranty, RBA’s baby change tables ensure long-term superior cleanliness and durability. Manufactured to suit any budget and application, RBA have the answer to all of your baby change table and high chair requirements.

Koala Kare Horzontal Wall Mounted Baby Changing Station

378.07 KB

Vertical Wall Mounted Baby Changing Station

153.69 KB

Oval Wall Mounted Baby Changing Station

200.61 KB

Horizontal Recessed Mounted Stainless Steel Changing Station

218.36 KB

Vertical Recessed Mounted Stainless Steel Changing Station

178.45 KB

Horizontal Recessed Mounted With Stainless Steel Flange

863.16 KB

Countertop Surface Mounted Baby Changing Station

213.09 KB

Dependable Child Protection Seat

132.39 KB

Stainless Steel Vertical Wall Mounted Baby Changing Station

401.53 KB

Countertop Recessed Mounted Baby Changing Station

479.25 KB

Display AddressOatley, NSW

PO Box 30

1300 788 778
Postal AddressSpringwood, QLD

3374 Pacific Hwy

1300 788 778
Postal AddressEast Hawthorn, VIC

103 Camberwell Rd

1300 788 778
