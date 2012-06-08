Dependable Baby Change Tables and High Chairs from RBA Group

Sturdy and dependable Koala countertop change tables and wall mounted fixtures

Fixed wall change tables feature a gas spring mechanism providing simple and smooth operation

RBA baby change tables are available in horizontal, vertical, oval or rectangular appearance with countertop mounted or recessed surfaces

Wide range of colours and finishes to suit any budget and application

Exceptional hygienic and vandal resistant properties with stainless steel finish

Table surfaces are treated with Microban antimicrobial, reducing mold growth and odour-causing bacteria

Koala baby change tables contain recycled materials reducing environmental impact

Recessed, ambulant and handicapped compliant options available

High chairs and booster seats provide safety and piece of mind

RBA manufacture a range of baby change stations, high chairs and boosters perfect for commercial washrooms, child care centres and restaurants.Backed by a 5 year warranty, RBA’s baby change tables ensure long-term superior cleanliness and durability. Manufactured to suit any budget and application, RBA have the answer to all of your baby change table and high chair requirements.