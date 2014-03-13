Definium Aluminium Partitioning System with Offset and Double Glazing
Last Updated on 13 Mar 2014
This robust aluminum system provides a multitude of possibilities,designed and engineered to achieve your vision.
Overview
The Definium suite from Criterion Industries create a sturdy, innovative and highly modular space for any home or office.
Access and Mobility codes and Glazing Codes for the Definium Suite Series
AS1428 - 2010 Access and Mobility Code
Definium meets the stipulated requirements that all doorways must have a minimum width of 50mm between door leaf and door jamb, giving you scope to achieve the required 30% luminance contrast area.
AS1288 - 2006 Glazing Code for 12 - 15mm glass thickness
Conforms with the specified edge clearance, edge cover and rebate depth requirements for minimum glazing dimensions, as noted on table 8.1 of the glazing code.
Designed with precision for ultimate performance and installation efficiency
The Definium 90 Suite
Incorporates 64mm studs and 13mm plasterboard with two glazing options; centre and offset glazed for ultimate performance and simple installation.
The Definium 105 Suite
Incorporates 76mm studs and 13mm plasterboard with two glazing options; centre and offset glazing for use in high traffic areas where a heavy duty suite is required for optimal performance.The Definium 120 Suite
Incorporates 92mm stud and 13mm plasterboard with three glazing options; centre, offset and double glazed for a interchangeable look and feel while still offering ultimate performance.
Downloads
Contact
Criterion Industries 95 Victoria Street02 9355 0700
Criterion Industries 15 Corporate Place03 9355 0700
Criterion Industries 58 Tacoma Circuit08 9355 0700