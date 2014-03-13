Definium Aluminium Partitioning System with Offset and Double Glazing

The Definium suite from Criterion Industries create a sturdy, innovative and highly modular space for any home or office.

Access and Mobility codes and Glazing Codes for the Definium Suite Series

AS1428 - 2010 Access and Mobility Code

Definium meets the stipulated requirements that all doorways must have a minimum width of 50mm between door leaf and door jamb, giving you scope to achieve the required 30% luminance contrast area.

AS1288 - 2006 Glazing Code for 12 - 15mm glass thickness

Conforms with the specified edge clearance, edge cover and rebate depth requirements for minimum glazing dimensions, as noted on table 8.1 of the glazing code.

Designed with precision for ultimate performance and installation efficiency

The Definium 90 Suite

Incorporates 64mm studs and 13mm plasterboard with two glazing options; centre and offset glazed for ultimate performance and simple installation.

The Definium 105 Suite

Incorporates 76mm studs and 13mm plasterboard with two glazing options; centre and offset glazing for use in high traffic areas where a heavy duty suite is required for optimal performance.

Incorporates 92mm stud and 13mm plasterboard with three glazing options; centre, offset and double glazed for a interchangeable look and feel while still offering ultimate performance.