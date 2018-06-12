Baines Masonry's feature collection showcases a selection of materials – some crafted from copper, others from natural stone, reconstituted stone, light weight fibre cement, resin, or terrazzo.

They also feature a selection of decorative garden pieces and pots. To ensure quality, each piece is handmade, they can be customised to suit your specific needs to deliver the versatility discerning home owners demand.

Baines Masonry provides a vast, ever-evolving product range with something to suit all budgets. The latest addition to the range are a copper collection, which includes large handmade copper walls, troughs and outdoor lighting.

These products work well with their matching range of contemporary charcoal coloured water features, bowls, and pots, available in a variety of shapes and sizes. All products can be shipped Australia wide.