Lush outdoor garden with large round water feature
Outdoor water feature with small pond
Lush outdoor garden with large round water feature
Outdoor water feature with small pond

Water Features, Bowls and Pots

Last Updated on 12 Jun 2018

Baines Masonry's feature collection showcases a selection of materials – some crafted from copper, others from natural stone, reconstituted stone, light weight fibre cement, resin, or terrazzo.

Description

Baines Masonry's feature collection showcases a selection of materials – some crafted from copper, others from natural stone, reconstituted stone, light weight fibre cement, resin, or terrazzo.

They also feature a selection of decorative garden pieces and pots. To ensure quality, each piece is handmade, they can be customised to suit your specific needs to deliver the versatility discerning home owners demand.

Baines Masonry provides a vast, ever-evolving product range with something to suit all budgets. The latest addition to the range are a copper collection, which includes large handmade copper walls, troughs and outdoor lighting.

These products work well with their matching range of contemporary charcoal coloured water features, bowls, and pots, available in a variety of shapes and sizes. All products can be shipped Australia wide.

Display AddressAppin, NSW

900 Wilton Rd

02 4631 1383
