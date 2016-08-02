Logo
Supplier Image
Cowdroy
Decorative, exposed sliding door hardware
Last Updated on 02 Aug 2016

Designed to add a special, sleek touch to all situations, Cowdroy offers a new product for the home or office.

Overview
Description

Designed to add a special, sleek touch to all situations, Cowdroy offers a new product for the home or office. The Exposed 90 sliding door set incorporates a stylish industrial look and a smooth functionality, featuring stainless steel and rust resistance modernising ordinary looking doors and doorways.

The features of the Exposed 90 include:

  • Quality stainless steel components
  • Robust hangers with large ergonomic wheels
  • Pre-drilled steel track with wall mount fittings
  • Suits both glass and timber doors up to 90kg
  • Fixing hardware and easy-to-follow instructions

The system is smooth and effortless to roll as well as being moisture resistant and extremely quiet in performance thus it is an ideal door for bathrooms, ensuites, laundries, bedrooms and hallways.

The Exposed 90 system comes in a complete boxed set including all the hardware components, track and fittings for one door up to 1220mm wide.

Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Sydney Head Office 38 Redfern St

1800 269 376
Display AddressVirginia, QLD

Brisbane Office 90 Pritchard Road

07 3265 3311
Display AddressBeverley, SA

SA/NT Office 2 / 52 Wodonga Street

02 9604 3000
Display AddressInvermay, TAS

TAS Office 12 Goodman Court

03 6324 4900
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

VIC Office 34 Deans Court

03 9791 4062
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

WA Office 1 Modal Crescent

1800 269 376
