Decorative, exposed sliding door hardware
Last Updated on 02 Aug 2016
Overview
Designed to add a special, sleek touch to all situations, Cowdroy offers a new product for the home or office. The Exposed 90 sliding door set incorporates a stylish industrial look and a smooth functionality, featuring stainless steel and rust resistance modernising ordinary looking doors and doorways.
The features of the Exposed 90 include:
- Quality stainless steel components
- Robust hangers with large ergonomic wheels
- Pre-drilled steel track with wall mount fittings
- Suits both glass and timber doors up to 90kg
- Fixing hardware and easy-to-follow instructions
The system is smooth and effortless to roll as well as being moisture resistant and extremely quiet in performance thus it is an ideal door for bathrooms, ensuites, laundries, bedrooms and hallways.
The Exposed 90 system comes in a complete boxed set including all the hardware components, track and fittings for one door up to 1220mm wide.
