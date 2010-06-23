Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Old World Tiles
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Decorative Tiles
Classics Range of Handmade Tiles
Mexican Tiles and Spanish Tiles
Each tile is handmade and hand painted
Decorative Mexican Tiles, Moroccan and Spanish Ceramic Tiles by Old World Tiles
Decorative Mexican Tiles, Moroccan and Spanish Ceramic Tiles by Old World Tiles
Decorative Tiles
Classics Range of Handmade Tiles
Mexican Tiles and Spanish Tiles
Each tile is handmade and hand painted
Decorative Mexican Tiles, Moroccan and Spanish Ceramic Tiles by Old World Tiles
Decorative Mexican Tiles, Moroccan and Spanish Ceramic Tiles by Old World Tiles

Decorative Mexican Tiles, Moroccan and Spanish Ceramic Tiles by Old World Tiles

Last Updated on 23 Jun 2010

Stylish, decorative ceramic tiles drawing inspiration from Spanish, Mediterranean and Latin American

Overview
Description

Handmade and Hand Painted Tiles
The Classics Range of beautiful handmade and hand painted ceramic Mexican tiles features centuries old designs taking inspiration from some of the world’s most culturally rich and colourful places:

  • Spain
  • Portugal
  • Morocco
  • Mexico
  • Latin America

The Classics ceramic handmade tiles range includes over 40 unique designs such as Azul, Belleza, Leonardo and Isabela. Designers, architects and home owners can all benefit from these unique, vibrant tile products.

Decorative Mexican Ceramic Tiles
These decorative tiles are custom made in Mexico and showcase motifs and patterns that have distinct Spanish, Mediterranean, Moroccan and Mexican roots. These handmade and hand painted Mexican Tiles are the perfect choice for those who require:

  • Mexican tiles
  • Spanish tiles
  • Mediterranean tiles
  • Moroccan tiles
  • Antique tiles
  • Copper tiles

These decorative tiles can be placed in groups or as part of a random set. Other features include:

  • Limitless design options
  • Each tile has very subtle differences due to the handmade processes
  • These Mexican tiles bring colour and warmth to any décor or environment
  • Ceramic tiles possess an old world charm similar to that found in antique tiles
  • Create the perfect accent when used with other natural finishes such as stone and wood

Interior and Exterior Spanish and Tiles
The Classics Range of ceramic tiles are suitable fore the following applications:

  • Kitchens
  • Bathrooms
  • Stair Risers
  • Fireplace Surrounds
  • Window and Door Surrounds
  • Outdoor Entertaining Areas
  • Pool houses
  • Fire Pits
  • Wood-fired Ovens
  • Floor Accent Tiles

Old World Tiles have a rustic air, charm, warmth, romance and antique feel. Their ceramic tile art works and mexican tiles have the ability to create many different moods in their environment. Bring character, colour and style to your surroundings with Old World Tiles.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Esteban Multi Tile

133.51 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Old World Tiles Example

140.03 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Isabela Green Solid Multi Tile

108.5 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Hachi-Bei

83.78 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Jubei Japanese Bistro & Tapas, Artarmon

195.61 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Verde Multi Tiles

58.5 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Antique Sol Tiles

71.98 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Handmade Spanish, Mediterranean, Moroccan and Mexican Tiles

600.68 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSamford, QLD

PO Box 812

07 3289 1434
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap