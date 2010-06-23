Decorative Mexican Tiles, Moroccan and Spanish Ceramic Tiles by Old World Tiles
Stylish, decorative ceramic tiles drawing inspiration from Spanish, Mediterranean and Latin American
Overview
Handmade and Hand Painted Tiles
The Classics Range of beautiful handmade and hand painted ceramic Mexican tiles features centuries old designs taking inspiration from some of the world’s most culturally rich and colourful places:
- Spain
- Portugal
- Morocco
- Mexico
- Latin America
The Classics ceramic handmade tiles range includes over 40 unique designs such as Azul, Belleza, Leonardo and Isabela. Designers, architects and home owners can all benefit from these unique, vibrant tile products.
Decorative Mexican Ceramic Tiles
These decorative tiles are custom made in Mexico and showcase motifs and patterns that have distinct Spanish, Mediterranean, Moroccan and Mexican roots. These handmade and hand painted Mexican Tiles are the perfect choice for those who require:
- Mexican tiles
- Spanish tiles
- Mediterranean tiles
- Moroccan tiles
- Antique tiles
- Copper tiles
These decorative tiles can be placed in groups or as part of a random set. Other features include:
- Limitless design options
- Each tile has very subtle differences due to the handmade processes
- These Mexican tiles bring colour and warmth to any décor or environment
- Ceramic tiles possess an old world charm similar to that found in antique tiles
- Create the perfect accent when used with other natural finishes such as stone and wood
Interior and Exterior Spanish and Tiles
The Classics Range of ceramic tiles are suitable fore the following applications:
- Kitchens
- Bathrooms
- Stair Risers
- Fireplace Surrounds
- Window and Door Surrounds
- Outdoor Entertaining Areas
- Pool houses
- Fire Pits
- Wood-fired Ovens
- Floor Accent Tiles
Old World Tiles have a rustic air, charm, warmth, romance and antique feel. Their ceramic tile art works and mexican tiles have the ability to create many different moods in their environment. Bring character, colour and style to your surroundings with Old World Tiles.
