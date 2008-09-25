Logo
Decorative Acoustic Plywood from FA Mitchell and Co

Last Updated on 25 Sep 2008

Sonapanel® Decorative Acoustic Plywood are perfect for interior ceilings and walls used in various applications.

Overview
Description
Sonapanel is a decorative acoustic plywood panel suitable for interior walls and ceilings.

Advantages of Sonapanel Decorative Acoustic Plywood
  • Standard hole and slot patterns are available however freedom for architects and designers to specify their own unique style is possible.
  • In addition Sonapanel can be supplied fire retardant when required.
  • Sonapanel Plywood is available in 2400 x 1200mm or 2700 x 1200mm size panels and can also cut to size.

Decorative Acoustic Plywood Applications
  • Interior walls and ceilings
  • School classrooms
  • Auditoriums, halls and music rooms
  • Churches and resorts
  • Offices and boardrooms
  • Airports
  • Residential and commercial buildings
Sonapanel Decorative Acoustic Plywood Projects
  • All Saints College
  • Sydney School of Nursing
  • Nowra Atwell Secondary College
  • Perth Inner Northern Busway
  • Brisbane

Plywood Panel Colours and Finishes
  • Clear lacquer
  • Polyurethane
  • Stains
  • Solid colours
At the All Saints College, plantation A grade interior Hoop Pine plywood was used. A combination of perforations, slots and solid panels had been used to good effect for cladding the walls and ceilings. The panels were fixed to timber battens on the walls via nails and adhesive then screw fixed to furring channels on the ceiling. The slates are textured with a longitudinal grain reducing sorting.
