Decorative Acoustic Plywood from FA Mitchell and Co
Last Updated on 25 Sep 2008
Sonapanel® Decorative Acoustic Plywood are perfect for interior ceilings and walls used in various applications.
Overview
Description
Sonapanel is a decorative acoustic plywood panel suitable for interior walls and ceilings.
Advantages of Sonapanel Decorative Acoustic Plywood
Decorative Acoustic Plywood Applications
Plywood Panel Colours and Finishes
Advantages of Sonapanel Decorative Acoustic Plywood
- Standard hole and slot patterns are available however freedom for architects and designers to specify their own unique style is possible.
- In addition Sonapanel can be supplied fire retardant when required.
- Sonapanel Plywood is available in 2400 x 1200mm or 2700 x 1200mm size panels and can also cut to size.
Decorative Acoustic Plywood Applications
- Interior walls and ceilings
- School classrooms
- Auditoriums, halls and music rooms
- Churches and resorts
- Offices and boardrooms
- Airports
- Residential and commercial buildings
- All Saints College
- Sydney School of Nursing
- Nowra Atwell Secondary College
- Perth Inner Northern Busway
- Brisbane
Plywood Panel Colours and Finishes
- Clear lacquer
- Polyurethane
- Stains
- Solid colours