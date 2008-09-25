Decorative Acoustic Plywood from FA Mitchell and Co



Advantages of Sonapanel Decorative Acoustic Plywood



Standard hole and slot patterns are available however freedom for architects and designers to specify their own unique style is possible.

In addition Sonapanel can be supplied fire retardant when required.

Sonapanel Plywood is available in 2400 x 1200mm or 2700 x 1200mm size panels and can also cut to size.



Decorative Acoustic Plywood Applications



Interior walls and ceilings

School classrooms

Auditoriums, halls and music rooms

Churches and resorts

Offices and boardrooms

Airports

Residential and commercial buildings

Sonapanel Decorative Acoustic Plywood Projects



All Saints College

Sydney School of Nursing

Nowra Atwell Secondary College

Perth Inner Northern Busway

Brisbane





Plywood Panel Colours and Finishes



Clear lacquer

Polyurethane

Stains

Solid colours

Sonapanel is a decorative acoustic plywood panel suitable for interior walls and ceilings.At the All Saints College, plantation A grade interior Hoop Pine plywood was used. A combination of perforations, slots and solid panels had been used to good effect for cladding the walls and ceilings. The panels were fixed to timber battens on the walls via nails and adhesive then screw fixed to furring channels on the ceiling. The slates are textured with a longitudinal grain reducing sorting.