Decoline Looselay flooring

Decoline offer a looselay vinyl flooring product that comes in a range of colours and styles to suit all tastes. The looselay planks and tiles are compiled with a 0.5mm fibreglass layer which ensures that they will not be affected by fluctuating temperatures.

Ideal for many applications in both residential and commercial areas:

Bedrooms

Kitchens

Laundry

Light commercial applications

To keep your looselay floor at it its best, it’s recommended that you avoid dragging heavy items across it, clean up spills as soon as they occur and routinely clean the floor with a neutral detergent.

General product specifications:

Tile size 177.8 x 1219.2mm 470 x 470mm

Thickness 0.5mm

Weight 8.3kg/m2

Packing 10 planks/box

Environmental factors: Indoor Air Quality Certified; low VOC emissions

The Looselay planks have arrows for simple, guided installation. This will ensure all grains and patterns are running the same way for the most natural look.