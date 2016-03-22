Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Decoline
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Decoline Looselay flooring
Decoline Looselay flooring
Decoline Looselay flooring
Decoline Looselay flooring
Decoline Looselay flooring
Decoline Looselay flooring
Decoline Looselay flooring
Decoline Looselay flooring

Decoline Looselay flooring

Last Updated on 22 Mar 2016

Decoline offer a looselay vinyl flooring product that comes in a range of colours and styles to suit all tastes.

Overview
Description

Decoline offer a looselay vinyl flooring product that comes in a range of colours and styles to suit all tastes. The looselay planks and tiles are compiled with a 0.5mm fibreglass layer which ensures that they will not be affected by fluctuating temperatures.

Ideal for many applications in both residential and commercial areas:

  • Bedrooms
  • Kitchens
  • Laundry
  • Light commercial applications

To keep your looselay floor at it its best, it’s recommended that you avoid dragging heavy items across it, clean up spills as soon as they occur and routinely clean the floor with a neutral detergent.

General product specifications:

  • Tile size 177.8 x 1219.2mm 470 x 470mm
  • Thickness 0.5mm
  • Weight 8.3kg/m2
  • Packing 10 planks/box
  • Environmental factors: Indoor Air Quality Certified; low VOC emissions

The Looselay planks have arrows for simple, guided installation. This will ensure all grains and patterns are running the same way for the most natural look.

Contact
Display AddressUnderwood, QLD

Unit 2 50 Kingston Rd

+61 1300 093 745
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap