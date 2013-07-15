DecoWood™ timber finish aluminium products from Nepean Building & Infrastructure

DecoWood™ - the stunning timber look that never needs painting. DecoWood™ combines the natural beauty of timber with the proven strength and durability of aluminium.



Timber finish aluminium provides a durable alternative to timber that can be used in many applications such as windows, doors, louvres, slats, screens, shutters and outdoor furniture.



DecoWood™ boasts the low maintenance and high durability qualities of aluminium, in addition to the natural beauty and warm textured feel of timber. The product is available in a variety of colours and finishes.



12 beautiful wood grain finishes

DecoWood™ offers a choice of twelve beautiful wood grain finishes on aluminium, including Western Red Cedar, Bush Cherry and Kwila. The new textured finish is warm to touch and feels just like timber. Best of all, DecoWood™ is low maintenance, never needing regular painting or sealing ever.



Durable Marine Grade Powder Coating

DecoWood™ is a marine grade powder coating that boasts a ten year warranty. It is also suitable for bushfire designated locations (BAL 40) where timber is not permitted. Unlike timber, DecoWood™ aluminium offers long life, and dimensional stability, meaning no more warping, splitting or cracking.



Sustainable – easily recycled

Using DecoWood™ instead of timber eliminates the need for logging and reduces the amount of harmful greenhouse gases (Volatile Organic Compounds) released into the atmosphere caused by painting and staining. A further environmental benefit is that at the end of its life, DecoWood™ aluminium products are easily recycled and require very little energy to do so.



Fire Proof – Suitable for bushfire prone areas

DecoWood™ is ideal for coastal properties and bushfire prone areas, and comes with a ten year limited warranty.