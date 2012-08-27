Deckshield: Car park coatings

First impressions count and, as the first point of contact with visitors to any environment, the car park plays a vital role in making those first impressions the best that they can be.

Flowcrete's range of colourful car park decking, Deckshield, offers a varied colour palette, a demarcation system and extensive design capabilities to transform the internal and exposed areas of parking structures, creating a welcoming and safe environment for your visitors.

Flowcrete designed the Deckshield range of products to provide solutions for basement, intermediate, rooftop and multi-storey car park facilities.

The contemporary car park system provides:

Hard-wearing, durable, fire and slip resistance protection

Superior chemical resistance against brake fluids, petrol, oils and battery acids

100% UV light stable systems

Fast curing resins to reduce downtime

Bright, light reflective systems designed to maximise car park and enhance visitor safety

Waterproof systems designed for roof-top and top deck car park environments



As a member of Parking Australia, we understand the needs of the local parking industry and are positioned to provide solutions for car park facilities across Australia. Our team of experts can help you design the right flooring specification for your upcoming new-build or refurbishment car park project.