DaVinci Custom Fireplaces are a fusion of fire and iconic contemporary design making them the epitome of the perfect decorative, non-heating custom gas fireplace.

Each DaVinci Fireplace is custom made to order from 160 design combinations to the client’s specification. DaVinci Fireplaces feature a flame appearance and height unlike any gas other fireplace. They feature stunning multi coloured LED under lighting so that you can choose a colour to suit the mood of any situation.

Available by the foot the range is available in widths from 914mm to 2134mm with more sizes available in the future. There are 4 glass heights to choose from up to 915mm.

Featuring 7 different designs including; Single–sided, Double-sided, Left or Right Corner, Bay Window, Pier and the 4 sided Island. The external window option on the single and double sided design makes them a perfect fit for an Indoor/Outdoor area.

Due to the powered flue system the fireplace can be vented up to 30 metres vertical or horizontally meaning virtually unlimited installation options.

The safe touch glass of the DaVinci Custom Fireplaces means that danger from burns is eliminated completely. A curtain of air is introduced to cool the glass surface to an average temperature of 55 degrees Celsius. Although DaVinci fireplaces are designed primarily as a decorative fireplace the heat exchange option means that some supplementary heat can be generated from these incredible fireplaces.

Design flexibility means that combustible materials such as timber or plasterboard can be installed all the way to the edge of the glass making finishing options much easier during design and construction.