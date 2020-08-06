DONCHAMP® NoiseGuard acoustic barriers

Allplastics is a distributor of DONCHAMP® NoiseGuard cast acrylic noise barrier panels, which provides civil contractors and planning authorities with an aesthetically attractive, as well as a functional noise abatement element.

DONCHAMP® NoiseGuard cast acrylic panels is a specially developed acrylic grade, which is highly weather resistant, excellent clarity & optical properties and exceptional mechanical properties & rigidity, which make it an excellent choice for acoustic barrier applications on highways, bridges and railways. The transparency of the panels opens the landscape for the road/rail user, whilst offering sound control and protection to the public (both residents and road users). It also can be easily transported, having approx. 11 times the break resistance of glass & considerably lower weight.

DONCHAMP® NoiseGuard (FSR – Filament Shard Retention) is specially formulated, with the inclusion of filament rod embedment. DONCHAMP® NoiseGuard (FSR) has the unique property of shatter resistance, meeting with Australian transport authority requirements. The IP developed fragment retention system further enables safety for the travelling public, plus the in built lines create protection to bird strikes, with the filaments being visible to protect the native birdlife.

Key features of the sheet systems:

Sound reflecting

Excellent strength / high mechanical properties & surface hardness

Dimensionally stability

Exceptional UV stability (30 year Clear warranty) and noise reduction

Light weight



Available in thicknesses between 12mm and 25mm, sheet sizes are also customisable to suit each individual application. Allplastics offer a forming and fabrication service, as well as installation services.