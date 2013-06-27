DIY Railing Posts from Solid Dynamics

Modular Railing Kits is the new standard for railing system. It saves time and cost in railing projects whilst still producing the preferred outcomes.

Solid Dynamics guarantee speedy railing assembly, since it requires no welding on-site and everything could be done on-site without delay



There is plenty of room for adjustments on-site when fittings are installed

Cost saving hand railing systems when comparing the overall prices against fabrication and welding methods

Stanchion / DIY Railing Kits are available in 48.3mm OD (40NB tube) and 42.4mm OD (32NB tube)

Finished handrail is generally 1060mm at its tallest points, while the handrail itself is about 1050mm high

All clamps and tubes are galvanised to comply with Australian Standard AS/NZS 4680: 1999

Solid Dynamics has more than 17 different post configurations such as top mounted railing, side mounted railing, core drilled railing, and bicycle road barrier railing.

Railing can also be ordered by first selecting a 2m complete kit and choosing the required extension kits of 1.5m, 1.8m, or 2m long sets. Solid Dynamics also provides kick board either in steel, aluminium, or FRP Composite.