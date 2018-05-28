3M™ DI-NOC™ transforms spaces and objects

3M DI-NOC films, each made with a specialised adhesive component, adhere to both smooth and rough surfaces, so they can be used to help solve a wide range of design challenges – from renewing furniture to covering interior and exterior walls, creating interesting architectural focal points. Hotels, offices, hospitality, healthcare or retail are very typical applications.

Based on extensive research carried out by architects and designers to capture the latest trends. This collection adds over 225 finishes, that enrich the already extensive line-up, so that the portfolio now includes more than 1000 finishes.

New ultra-matte technology

Combining science with artistry, the new 3M DI-NOC collection features an advanced and patented ultra-matte top coating, designed and produced by the 3M Research and Design centre in Japan. This unique finish brings projects the most natural look possible, making it almost impossible to distinguish the real material from the DI-NOC pattern. The product comes in a number of exciting new finishes, each tailored to the designer’s palette. These include wood grains that look freshly cut from the forest, natural stone patterns with a realistic dimensional appearance, metallic effects, solid colours, rich fabric and leather looks that are not only boldly vibrant, but also fingerprint and dirt resistant.

Features and benefits:

Efficiency: Easy application – 3M Comply adhesive technology virtually eliminates air bubbles and holds a powerful bond to many substrates

Durability: Ensure your facility will look great for years to come with a warranty of 5 to 10 years depending on the application

Sustainability: Minimise your impact on the environment with materials that are engineered to refurbish permanently installed interior elements or furnishings with low emitting materials

Easy to maintain: Easy to clean with detergent and water and withstands most hospital grade cleaners. 3M DI-NOC Architectural Finishes are much easier to repair than wood or veneer, and repair are virtually invisible at a normal viewing distance

With the DI-NOC collection, stones, metals, leathers and woods are free from their genuine limits and gain new markets with their lightness, efficiency and cost advantages.



3M Architectural Finishes places back the joy of creativity and the happiness of novelty into designers’ hands.

Experience greater freedom with 3M™ DI-NOC™ Architectural Finishes.