D5 Noise Abatement Fencing for Sound Reductions from Envorinex
Last Updated on 06 Sep 2012
Overview
Description
Envorinex provide D5 Noise Abatement Fencing, a reflective noise fence which has been certified by a NATA laboratory to provide 20dB sound reduction for single sided fence, and 38dB sound reduction for composite fencing.
Acoustic barrier for reduced sound pollution
- Single sided with STC rating 20dB
- Double sided with STC rating 36dB
- Virtually maintenance free
- No plinth means reduced construction costs and noise attenuation
- Quick and easy installation up to 6m high with with no cranes required
Reduce the impact of noise from:
- Freeway and highway traffic
- Electric trains
- Domestic noises
- Recycling businesses
- Car wash business
- Drive-through fast food establishments
- Reverse cucle air conditioners
- Swimming pool and spa pumps
- Generating equipment and machinery
- Substations