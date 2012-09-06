D5 Noise Abatement Fencing for Sound Reductions from Envorinex

Acoustic barrier for reduced sound pollution

Single sided with STC rating 20dB

Double sided with STC rating 36dB

Virtually maintenance free

No plinth means reduced construction costs and noise attenuation

Quick and easy installation up to 6m high with with no cranes required

Noise reducing fencing

Freeway and highway traffic

Electric trains

Domestic noises

Recycling businesses

Car wash business

Drive-through fast food establishments

Reverse cucle air conditioners

Swimming pool and spa pumps

Generating equipment and machinery

Substations

