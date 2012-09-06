D5 Noise Abatement Fencing for Sound Reductions from Envorinex

Logo
Envorinex provide D5 Noise Abatement fencing, acoustic barriers for considerable reduction in noise

Overview
Description
Envorinex provide D5 Noise Abatement Fencing, a reflective noise fence which has been certified by a NATA laboratory to provide 20dB sound reduction for single sided fence, and 38dB sound reduction for composite fencing.

Acoustic barrier for reduced sound pollution
  • Single sided with STC rating 20dB
  • Double sided with STC rating 36dB
  • Virtually maintenance free
  • No plinth means reduced construction costs and noise attenuation
  • Quick and easy installation up to 6m high with with no cranes required
Noise reducing fencing
Reduce the impact of noise from:
  • Freeway and highway traffic
  • Electric trains
  • Domestic noises
  • Recycling businesses
  • Car wash business
  • Drive-through fast food establishments
  • Reverse cucle air conditioners
  • Swimming pool and spa pumps
  • Generating equipment and machinery
  • Substations

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Noise Abatement Fencing Specifications

437.64 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
D5 Fencing Instructions

491.06 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressGeorge Town, TAS

Main Road

03 6382 1844
