Freestanding gas fireplace

Lopi Fireplaces
Last Updated on 15 Mar 2017

Freestanding fireplaces requiring no surrounding enclosure building around them. Benefiting from 3-sided ceramic glass for increased radiant heat and available with the Ember-Fyre burner and high definition log set.

Description

Freestanding fireplaces requiring no surrounding enclosure building around them. Benefiting from 3-sided ceramic glass for increased radiant heat and available with the Ember-Fyre burner and high definition log set. There are two Lopi Freestanding Gas models:

Lopi Cypress GS2

The Lopi Cypress GS2 is a freestanding gas heater contemporary fireplace.

It has the options of:

  • Pebble
  • Traditional log
  • Sculpted driftwood media

The venting options allow for either flue off the top or directly off the rear. With a large heating capacity and 3 panels of ceramic glass, the Cypress offers incredible heat and an incredible view.

Lopi Greenfield GS2

The Lopi Greenfield GS2 Freestanding Gas Heater is a traditional cast iron freestanding fireplace that features the award-winning Ember-Fyre burner with high definition Log. The venting options mean that it can flue off the top or directly off the rear. The large heating capacity and 3 panels of ceramic glass mean incredible heat and an incredible view.

Display AddressBella Vista, NSW

Unit 4, 16 Lexington Drive

1800 064 234
