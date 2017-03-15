Freestanding gas fireplace

Freestanding fireplaces requiring no surrounding enclosure building around them. Benefiting from 3-sided ceramic glass for increased radiant heat and available with the Ember-Fyre burner and high definition log set. There are two Lopi Freestanding Gas models:

Lopi Cypress GS2

The Lopi Cypress GS2 is a freestanding gas heater contemporary fireplace.

It has the options of:

Pebble

Traditional log

Sculpted driftwood media



The venting options allow for either flue off the top or directly off the rear. With a large heating capacity and 3 panels of ceramic glass, the Cypress offers incredible heat and an incredible view.

Lopi Greenfield GS2

The Lopi Greenfield GS2 Freestanding Gas Heater is a traditional cast iron freestanding fireplace that features the award-winning Ember-Fyre burner with high definition Log. The venting options mean that it can flue off the top or directly off the rear. The large heating capacity and 3 panels of ceramic glass mean incredible heat and an incredible view.