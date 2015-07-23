CycleSafe bicycle lockers from Cora Bike Rack

Cora offer the highest level of bicycle security with their CycleSafe bike lockers, these are suitable for residential building, commercial offices, education facilities and public transport hubs. These CycleSafe lockers are proven in security, durability, performance and quality.

Safety

A patented CycleSafe® design ensures storage of bikes and gear in a weatherproof, fire-retardant, vandal-deterrent structure, impenetrable to pry bars and knives. In over 30 years of service and 10 million users annually, the CycleSafe® has had no reported cases of bicycle theft.

Versatility

The CycleSafe® bicycle lockers have been designed for ease of installation and offer a variety of options and an unlimited number of space efficient configurations. The modular flexibility allows for future relocation's, expansions or upgrades.

Lowest Lifecycle Cost

Manufactured with a proprietary high density polyester sheet moulding compound (SMC) to produce a virtually indestructible product with a lifespan measured in decades.. CycleSafe's compression molded, thermoset composite material will not crack, dent, warp, corrode or sustain UV degredation and is the strongest and most durable material in the bike locker market. With the additional benefit of graffiti‐resistant coating and low maintenance requirements, CycleSafe® lockers provide the lowest cost of ownership in the industry.



Setting the Standard for Secure Bicycle Parking

Awarded first bicycle storage patent issued in the US

Industry's most durable locker with a 30 year proven product life

No reported cases of bicycle theft

Manufactured to ISO 9000 and 1400 requirements

Complies with AS2890.3 Class 1 and Contributes to Green Star points

All Cycle Safe bike lockers comply with AS2890.3 guidelines and can be used towards earning Green Star points.

EcoPark® Series - a lower cost freestanding system using CycleSafe's CMC composite construction for doors and tops, and 18 guage reinforced sheet metal side panels with graffiti resistant TGIF polyester powder coating.

ProPark® Series – an interlocking modular system fully constructed with CycleSafe's CMC composite to provide the ultimate in bicycle security.

Cora Bike Rack delivers door to door across Australia at the most competitive prices and with the most comprehensive product guarantee in the industry. Cora Bike Rack is a proud partner of bikeTREES and will fund the planting of one native tree in Australia for every sale, this simple act will result in thousand of new trees.