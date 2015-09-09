Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Libart
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Customised Retractable Roofing Solutions from Libart
Customised Retractable Roofing Solutions from Libart
Customised Retractable Roofing Solutions from Libart
Customised Retractable Roofing Solutions from Libart
Customised Retractable Roofing Solutions from Libart
Customised Retractable Roofing Solutions from Libart

Customised Retractable Roofing Solutions from Libart

Last Updated on 09 Sep 2015

From Australian roofing experts Libart, comes a range of motorised retractable roofing systems that are perfect for both commercial and residential applications.

Overview
Description

From Australian roofing experts Libart, comes a range of motorised retractable roofing systems that are perfect for both commercial and residential applications.

Versatile and enduring, libart’s range of retractable roofing systems are fully customisable to suit individual project requirements, and are available in either insulated glass or multiwall polycarbonate materials.

Libart SolaGlide provides excellent thermal and weather insulation – suitable for all climates

  • A hidden drive and automatic tensioning system is built into the main mullions to provide protection from the elements; eliminating unsightly chains, cables, motors and drive components
  • Featuring thermally-broken mullions and insulated glass panels that are structurally bonded to frames with weather sealant components to ensure safety and comfort
  • Thermoplastic polyester cogged belt with steel reinforced cords are resistant to moisture, oils, UV rays and extreme temperature changes
  • Virtually maintenance-free

Libart Clearsky vaulted skylights are designed for large-span opening roof lights

  • Easy motorised operation (with manual options made available)
  • Expand and utilize outdoor spaces all year round; open it up during the warmer, sunnier months; enclose when it starts to cool down again
  • Innovative SecurTrak™ technology system allows for structural safety and ease of operation
  • Site-specific and manufactured to suit the user needs from eight base models

Whether the project is in the design stage or a retrofit, Libart can provide a functional and aesthetically attractive roofing solution to suit all your needs.

{^youtubevideo|(width)425|(height)264|(rel)True|(autoplay)False|(fs)True|(url)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJMbKMJp5BQ|(loop)False^}

Contact
Display AddressCarrum Downs, VIC

30 Frankston Gardens Dr

1800 LIBART
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap