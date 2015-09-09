Customised Retractable Roofing Solutions from Libart

From Australian roofing experts Libart, comes a range of motorised retractable roofing systems that are perfect for both commercial and residential applications.

Versatile and enduring, libart’s range of retractable roofing systems are fully customisable to suit individual project requirements, and are available in either insulated glass or multiwall polycarbonate materials.

Libart SolaGlide provides excellent thermal and weather insulation – suitable for all climates

A hidden drive and automatic tensioning system is built into the main mullions to provide protection from the elements; eliminating unsightly chains, cables, motors and drive components

Featuring thermally-broken mullions and insulated glass panels that are structurally bonded to frames with weather sealant components to ensure safety and comfort

Thermoplastic polyester cogged belt with steel reinforced cords are resistant to moisture, oils, UV rays and extreme temperature changes

Virtually maintenance-free

Libart Clearsky vaulted skylights are designed for large-span opening roof lights

Easy motorised operation (with manual options made available)

Expand and utilize outdoor spaces all year round; open it up during the warmer, sunnier months; enclose when it starts to cool down again

Innovative SecurTrak™ technology system allows for structural safety and ease of operation

Site-specific and manufactured to suit the user needs from eight base models

Whether the project is in the design stage or a retrofit, Libart can provide a functional and aesthetically attractive roofing solution to suit all your needs.

{^youtubevideo|(width)425|(height)264|(rel)True|(autoplay)False|(fs)True|(url)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJMbKMJp5BQ|(loop)False^}