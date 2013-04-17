Logo
Industrial steel frame buildings, agricultural steel buildings and machinery sheds
Customised Factories by Trusteel Fabrications

Last Updated on 17 Apr 2013

Trusteel factories are able to be built enclosed, part enclosed or roof only single or two story or as your need will be!

Overview
Description
Trusteel Fabrications have completed some great offices and workshops for many satisfied businesses across Victoria.

This work has included consultation, design, engineering, construction and erection

  • Portal Frame Buildings of all sizes, shapes and heights. Up to 40m Wide clear span! Of any length
  • Self Erect construction Kits are also available
  • Standard widths 18m, 22m, with your choice of lengths. Skillion or Gable Roof of heights 5.0, 5.5m, 6.0m or your requirement
  • Where walls are included Sliding or Roller Doors, Personal Access Doors, sliding Windows, Roof Skylights
  • Fire Rated options
  • Hi-Tensile Zincalume or Colorbond sheeting as a standard
  • Trusteel will undertake a site inspection, where a Building Permit is required
Trusteel understand that obtaining permits is not an everyday occurrence for their clients, so therefore as part of the Trusteel service they undertake to provide the necessary information to a Building Surveyor to obtain a Building Permit on your behalf (as an Owner Builder).

This information will include detailed drawings and a site plan.
Contact
Display AddressMulgrave, VIC

3 Rosemary Court

03 9560 4322
