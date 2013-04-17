Customised Factories by Trusteel Fabrications

This work has included consultation, design, engineering, construction and erection

Portal Frame Buildings of all sizes, shapes and heights. Up to 40m Wide clear span! Of any length

Self Erect construction Kits are also available

Standard widths 18m, 22m, with your choice of lengths. Skillion or Gable Roof of heights 5.0, 5.5m, 6.0m or your requirement

Where walls are included Sliding or Roller Doors, Personal Access Doors, sliding Windows, Roof Skylights

Fire Rated options

Hi-Tensile Zincalume or Colorbond sheeting as a standard

Trusteel will undertake a site inspection, where a Building Permit is required

Trusteel Fabrications have completed some great offices and workshops for many satisfied businesses across Victoria.Trusteel understand that obtaining permits is not an everyday occurrence for their clients, so therefore as part of the Trusteel service they undertake to provide the necessary information to a Building Surveyor to obtain a Building Permit on your behalf (as an Owner Builder).This information will include detailed drawings and a site plan.