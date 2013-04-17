Customised Factories by Trusteel Fabrications
Last Updated on 17 Apr 2013
Trusteel factories are able to be built enclosed, part enclosed or roof only single or two story or as your need will be!
Overview
Description
Trusteel Fabrications have completed some great offices and workshops for many satisfied businesses across Victoria.
This work has included consultation, design, engineering, construction and erection
This information will include detailed drawings and a site plan.
- Portal Frame Buildings of all sizes, shapes and heights. Up to 40m Wide clear span! Of any length
- Self Erect construction Kits are also available
- Standard widths 18m, 22m, with your choice of lengths. Skillion or Gable Roof of heights 5.0, 5.5m, 6.0m or your requirement
- Where walls are included Sliding or Roller Doors, Personal Access Doors, sliding Windows, Roof Skylights
- Fire Rated options
- Hi-Tensile Zincalume or Colorbond sheeting as a standard
- Trusteel will undertake a site inspection, where a Building Permit is required
