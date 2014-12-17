Custom V Notch Weatherboard from Healy’s Building Services
Last Updated on 17 Dec 2014
Overview
For replacement or repair on existing period dwellings and period style homes or for feature walls, Healy’s Building Services offer Weatherboards to enhance the appearance and maintain a period charm.
The Custom V Notch Weatherboards can be used in varying ways
- Bands or rows of boards
- Feature panels either high or low
For maintenance purposes, the heritage relevance and asset value of period homes is upheld to ensure that the look is improved and preserved to the period style.
Australian made and owned, the Custom V Notch Weatherboards are produced in Melbourne
- Pre-primed laminated pine
- H3 treated
- Board lengths 5.1m by 170mm by 19mm
The timber used in the production of the Custom V Notch Weatherboards is a versatile and renewable material.