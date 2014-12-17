​Custom V Notch Weatherboard from Healy’s Building Services

For replacement or repair on existing period dwellings and period style homes or for feature walls, Healy’s Building Services offer Weatherboards to enhance the appearance and maintain a period charm.

The Custom V Notch Weatherboards can be used in varying ways

Bands or rows of boards

Feature panels either high or low

For maintenance purposes, the heritage relevance and asset value of period homes is upheld to ensure that the look is improved and preserved to the period style.

Australian made and owned, the Custom V Notch Weatherboards are produced in Melbourne

Pre-primed laminated pine

H3 treated

Board lengths 5.1m by 170mm by 19mm

The timber used in the production of the Custom V Notch Weatherboards is a versatile and renewable material.