​Custom V Notch Weatherboard from Healy’s Building Services
V Notch Weatherboards
Last Updated on 17 Dec 2014

Weatherboards to enhance the appearance and maintain period style charm.

For replacement or repair on existing period dwellings and period style homes or for feature walls, Healy’s Building Services offer Weatherboards to enhance the appearance and maintain a period charm.

The Custom V Notch Weatherboards can be used in varying ways

  • Bands or rows of boards
  • Feature panels either high or low

For maintenance purposes, the heritage relevance and asset value of period homes is upheld to ensure that the look is improved and preserved to the period style.

Australian made and owned, the Custom V Notch Weatherboards are produced in Melbourne

  • Pre-primed laminated pine
  • H3 treated
  • Board lengths 5.1m by 170mm by 19mm

The timber used in the production of the Custom V Notch Weatherboards is a versatile and renewable material.

Contact
Display AddressPascoe Vale, VIC

647 Moreland Road

0418 107 769
