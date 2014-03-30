Custom Injection Moulding by Novaplas

No matter how small or large your product, Novaplas can provide the custom moulding injection service to assist you through development to completion.

Moulding injection design and modifications by Novaplas

Novaplas support a wide range of Western Australian industries;

Building

Agriculture

Food Services

Scientific

Security

Research

Marine

Electrical

Mining

Aquaculture

Electronic

Furniture

Sports

Automotive

With extensive experience and experts in design and manufacture Novaplas can work with a wide range of component types and polymers, including any modifications to existing products.