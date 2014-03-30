Custom Injection Moulding by Novaplas
Last Updated on 30 Mar 2014
We can project manage the design and mould making process, manufacturing, assembly, packaging, and even coordinate freight.
Overview
Description
No matter how small or large your product, Novaplas can provide the custom moulding injection service to assist you through development to completion.
Moulding injection design and modifications by Novaplas
Novaplas support a wide range of Western Australian industries;
- Building
- Agriculture
- Food Services
- Scientific
- Security
- Research
- Marine
- Electrical
- Mining
- Aquaculture
- Electronic
- Furniture
- Sports
- Automotive
With extensive experience and experts in design and manufacture Novaplas can work with a wide range of component types and polymers, including any modifications to existing products.