Customer Moulding by Novaplas
Custom Injection Moulding by Novaplas

Last Updated on 30 Mar 2014

We can project manage the design and mould making process, manufacturing, assembly, packaging, and even coordinate freight.

Overview
Description

No matter how small or large your product, Novaplas can provide the custom moulding injection service to assist you through development to completion.

Moulding injection design and modifications by Novaplas

Novaplas support a wide range of Western Australian industries;

  • Building
  • Agriculture
  • Food Services
  • Scientific
  • Security
  • Research
  • Marine
  • Electrical
  • Mining
  • Aquaculture
  • Electronic
  • Furniture
  • Sports
  • Automotive

With extensive experience and experts in design and manufacture Novaplas can work with a wide range of component types and polymers, including any modifications to existing products.

Contact
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

17 Catalano Road

08 6250 3000
