Custom Designed Buildings for Retail and Special Purpose Designs by Trusteel Fabrications



Retail Designed Buildings with full consultation and construction

Trusteel will undertake a site inspection where a building permit is required

Self erect construction kits available with standard widths of 18m and 22m with your choice of length

Fire rated options available for increased workplace safety

Cater for specific construction requirements with customised options

Skillion or Gable Roof of heights of 5.0, 5.5m, 6.0m with customised options available

Options for Sliding or Roller Doors, Personal Access Doors, sliding Windows, Roof Skylights

Hi-Tensile Zincalume or Colourbond sheeting as a standard

Trusteel pride themselves on superior customer service. Obtaining permit is not an everyday occurrence for clients. Part of the service that Trusteel provide includes providing the necessary information to a building Surveyor to obtain a building permit on the behalf of the client.Trusteel can create Portal Frame Buildings of all sizes, roof shapes and heights up to 40m wide clear span with any length. Trusteel are the ideal solution to your building construction requirements.