Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Trusteel Fabrications
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Custom designed retail and commercial buildings
Custom designed retail and commercial buildings

Custom Designed Buildings for Retail and Special Purpose Designs by Trusteel Fabrications

Last Updated on 17 Apr 2013

Show the difference of single or two stories or as your customers will see you!

Overview
Description
Trusteel pride themselves on superior customer service. Obtaining permit is not an everyday occurrence for clients. Part of the service that Trusteel provide includes providing the necessary information to a building Surveyor to obtain a building permit on the behalf of the client.

Retail Designed Buildings with full consultation and construction
  • Trusteel will undertake a site inspection where a building permit is required
  • Self erect construction kits available with standard widths of 18m and 22m with your choice of length
  • Fire rated options available for increased workplace safety
Cater for specific construction requirements with customised options
  • Skillion or Gable Roof of heights of 5.0, 5.5m, 6.0m with customised options available
  • Options for Sliding or Roller Doors, Personal Access Doors, sliding Windows, Roof Skylights
  • Hi-Tensile Zincalume or Colourbond sheeting as a standard
Trusteel can create Portal Frame Buildings of all sizes, roof shapes and heights up to 40m wide clear span with any length. Trusteel are the ideal solution to your building construction requirements.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Product Brochure

325.41 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMulgrave, VIC

3 Rosemary Court

03 9560 4322
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap