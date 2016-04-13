Logo
Canberra Custom Laminates
Custom-design laminate

Last Updated on 13 Apr 2016

Wilsonart® offer a Custom Laminate design service that gives customers the opportunity to design and create their own custom laminates.

Overview
Description

Wilsonart®Custom Laminate Service offers you the opportunity to uniquely design and create custom laminate for your office space, retail displays, café tables, wall coverings and other areas where company logos or custom work can be used.

Wilsonart® Custom Laminate Service capabilities extends to high-pressue laminate, compact laminate and marker board, offering the chance to customise almost any environment.

Custom-design Brochure

895.46 KB

Display AddressSomerton, VIC

350 Hume Highway

1300 910 957
