Custom-design laminate
Last Updated on 13 Apr 2016
Wilsonart® offer a Custom Laminate design service that gives customers the opportunity to design and create their own custom laminates.
Overview
Description
Wilsonart®Custom Laminate Service offers you the opportunity to uniquely design and create custom laminate for your office space, retail displays, café tables, wall coverings and other areas where company logos or custom work can be used.
Wilsonart® Custom Laminate Service capabilities extends to high-pressue laminate, compact laminate and marker board, offering the chance to customise almost any environment.