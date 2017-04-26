Curved sliding automatic door

Auto Ingress Automatic Doors provides innovative access solutions in its range of automatic door equipment. These automatic doors blend seamlessly into modern architectural developments thanks to the slim design and quality construction. Auto Ingress Automatic Doors cater to a range of light to extremely heavy duty applications and can adapt to both heavy single and bi-parting doors.

In the image above, Auto Ingress have provided an Automatic Curved sliding door system to compliment the design intent of the building. Whether a tight curve or more gradual curve, Auto Ingress will custom make a product to suit your design needs.

All Auto Ingress automatic doors are equipped with a multitude of safety devices such as infrared beams, built-in safety reversing and microprocessor controlled torque limiting mode. In addition to these safety devices, intelligent obstruction detection is programmed within the automatic doors which helps in constant monitoring of the system.

Auto Ingress Automatic Doors also uses intelligent microcomputer technology in its automatic door equipment. Microcomputer technology monitors every movement of the door and has an automatic compensation for climatic conditions such as wind and normal wear.