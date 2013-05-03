Curved and Spiral Staircases From S & A Stairs

S & A Stairs have been the curved and spiral staircase builder of choice in Australia for over 90 years. The art of building stairs of this shape cannot be learned overnight. We carefully select and train a specialised team of people who have the patience and skill required to visualise, design and craft these unique stairs. Co-founder Alec Acquroff learned the art of crafting curved and spiral staircases in Edinburgh almost one hundred years ago. Today our state of the art technology provides us with precision and speed while our team ensures Alec’s legacy of superior detail and design remains.

Curved and spiral stairs combine a mix of traditional and modern elements to make your home unique. S & A Stairs are a centre piece in any home and can be designed to suit your individual taste.