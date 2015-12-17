CrystalPave™ internal and external paving

Logo
Supplier Image
MPS Paving Systems Australia
Last Updated on 17 Dec 2015

With a large scope of colours available, design potential and binder technology, CrystalPave™ Glass Feature Surfacing is the ideal surfacing product for both internal and external paving projects.

Overview
Description

With a large scope of colours available, design potential and binder technology, CrystalPave™ Glass Feature Surfacing is the ideal surfacing product for both internal and external paving projects. Made from recycled crushed glass, paving projects are given a new life with CrystalPave™.

CrystalPave™ uses a unique Rockpave binder technology the offers unprecedented UV stability, flexibility, durability and strength.

Available in a range of colours including:

  • Amber
  • Diamond
  • Emerald
  • Jet
  • Mandarine
  • Pearl
  • Ruby
  • Scalpolite
  • Turquoise

CrystalPave™ is suitable for the following:

  • Pedestrian paths
  • Courtyards
  • Patio areas
  • Entrances
  • Residential interior applications
  • Commercial applications

There are various ways to clean CrystalPave™ including pressured washing, sweeping and vacuuming. With a drying time of 6-8 hours, CrystalPave™ can be completed within a day and be ready to walk on by the next!

Contact
Display AddressBerwick, VIC

PO Box 650

03 9707 0077
