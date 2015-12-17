CrystalPave™ internal and external paving

With a large scope of colours available, design potential and binder technology, CrystalPave™ Glass Feature Surfacing is the ideal surfacing product for both internal and external paving projects. Made from recycled crushed glass, paving projects are given a new life with CrystalPave™.

CrystalPave™ uses a unique Rockpave binder technology the offers unprecedented UV stability, flexibility, durability and strength.

Available in a range of colours including:

Amber

Diamond

Emerald

Jet

Mandarine

Pearl

Ruby

Scalpolite

Turquoise

CrystalPave™ is suitable for the following:

Pedestrian paths

Courtyards

Patio areas

Entrances

Residential interior applications

Commercial applications

There are various ways to clean CrystalPave™ including pressured washing, sweeping and vacuuming. With a drying time of 6-8 hours, CrystalPave™ can be completed within a day and be ready to walk on by the next!