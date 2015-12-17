CrystalPave™ internal and external paving
Last Updated on 17 Dec 2015
With a large scope of colours available, design potential and binder technology, CrystalPave™ Glass Feature Surfacing is the ideal surfacing product for both internal and external paving projects.
Overview
With a large scope of colours available, design potential and binder technology, CrystalPave™ Glass Feature Surfacing is the ideal surfacing product for both internal and external paving projects. Made from recycled crushed glass, paving projects are given a new life with CrystalPave™.
CrystalPave™ uses a unique Rockpave binder technology the offers unprecedented UV stability, flexibility, durability and strength.
Available in a range of colours including:
- Amber
- Diamond
- Emerald
- Jet
- Mandarine
- Pearl
- Ruby
- Scalpolite
- Turquoise
CrystalPave™ is suitable for the following:
- Pedestrian paths
- Courtyards
- Patio areas
- Entrances
- Residential interior applications
- Commercial applications
There are various ways to clean CrystalPave™ including pressured washing, sweeping and vacuuming. With a drying time of 6-8 hours, CrystalPave™ can be completed within a day and be ready to walk on by the next!