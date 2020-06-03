Allplastics offer a range of hygiene and safety barriers made from clear acrylic and polycarbonate. Best for hospitals, medical centres, pharmacies, supermarkets, veterinary clinics as used to minimise the risk of transmission of Covid-19 between employees and customers.

What Choices are Available for Clear Hygiene Barriers?

No doubt you have noticed that clear sneeze guards and hygiene barriers have appeared in nearly every store and service centre since the arrival of Covid19.

Just about any business you can think of that is open to the public has taken the initiative to protect their employees, customers and visitors by installing clear acrylic or polycarbonate screens. These screens provide safety whilst maximising transparency.So, what are the available choices and how should institutions such as schools, universities and workplaces be ready for once certain restrictions have been lifted by the government?

Allplastics Engineering has been fabricating hundreds of these over the last 2 months, applying the company’s 40-year experience in the industry.

Firstly, clear bent acrylic sneeze guards are made to the user’s requirements, generally from 4.5mm or 6mm thick acrylic with a base that can be attached to a counter or benchtop. These can be fabricated as individual units for each counter or in a continuous barrier with customized cut-outs at the bottom.

Acrylic Known in the industry as PMMA (Polymathy Methacrylate) is widely recognized with brands such as Perspex, Plexiglas is a rigid thermoplastic that’s more economic and shatterproof alternative to glass with half the weight of glass options.

The second option in hygiene barriers is designed for applications where they need to be flat packed for ease of transport and for quick assembly. Polycarbonate in 4.5mm thick or 6mm thick is cut to shapes with matching slotted interlocking “Feet” with double sided tape. “Feet” that can go on a counter or a desk. Polycarbonate is virtually unbreakable and 250 times the strength of normal glass.

Polycarbonate is well-known with brands such as Lexan, Makrolon, Tuffak and Paltuff. It offers the unique features of being lightweight and being virtually unbreakable ideal material for security glazing.

The third variation in clear barriers is designed to set business back to work by segregation of patrons in venues such as cinemas, clubs, pubs, restaurants, cafes as well as classrooms, lecture theatrettes and offices. Both clear acrylic (PERSPEX) and clear polycarbonate are used in thicknesses from 4.5mm, 6mm and 10mm depending on the situation. Allplastics can fabricate bespoke barriers to heights and widths suited for your specific use. In addition, we have just introduced powder-coated frames that can be moved easily in the classroom, office or a hospitality venue.

The robust Made in Australia partitions are portable with strong powder coated steel and durable casters built to last. This gives venues the option to easily relocate the barriers from one section to the other with ease.

The partitions have clear polycarbonate inserts but can also be supplied as whiteboards or magnetic chalkboards.

Polycarbonate clear, Opal & Tinted:

Polycarbonate UV Grade sheets are suited for outdoor applications where outstanding weatherability and long life expectancy are required.

Polycarbonate sheet is one of the toughest, transparent thermoplastic materials. It withstands impact from all kinds of objects, from stones to hammers without shattering. Its proven energy absorbing characteristics are maintained at sub-zero winter temperatures or high summer temperatures. Polycarbonate sheet has 250 times the impact strength of glass and so gives greater protection against vandalism and forced entry.

Prolonged exposure to the sun can weather even the most durable of surfaces. In the past, acrylic was often chosen for plastic glazing applications because of its inherent resistance to yellowing over time. But, compared to polycarbonate, the relative brittleness of acrylic made its impact strength insufficient for demanding, vandal resistant applications.

To meet this need, MAKROLON® Sheet UV offers the best of both worlds–the impact protection of MAKROLON® Sheet and the UV resistance of acrylic. Utilising advanced formulations combined with state-of-theart extrusion technology, MAKROLON® Sheet is a tough, high quality product that will exhibit superior performance for years to come. This performance is backed by a comprehensive 10 year limited warranty against breakage, loss of light transmission and excessive yellowing from date of purchase. Request warranty for full details.

Framed screens/partitions:

COVID barriers for businesses & schools.

Applications include:

Cafe screens

Club & restaurant seating

Counter mounted screens

Education



Acrylic sneeze guards:

Acrylic sheets are widely used highly versatile plastics. Acrylic can be used in many cases because of its outstanding weatherability, long lifespan, excellent clarity and can be recycled easily. Acrylic sheets are available in many colours, tints and surface textures such as frost or non reflective.

Acrylic is extensively used for signs, displays, laboratory parts, boat windows, shopfittings, decorations, and glazing. Acrylic sheets can be manufactured cast or extruded. Both methods offer slightly different mechanical qualities.