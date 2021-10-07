Cured In-Place Pipe (CIPP) method is increasingly being used by Australian councils and utility companies as a long term solution to aging sewer, water and industrial pipelines. Installed using trenchless technology, the CIPP method effectively eliminates costly and time-consuming excavation.

Restore Partially or Fully Degraded

Storm Drains

Sewer Pipes

Culverts &

Industrial Pipes

With Trenchless Technology!



CIPP resins and epoxies seamlessly mould to the pipes internal substrate and effectively:

Restores the Pipe Structure’s Integrity

Eliminates Weakening Joins

Increases Flow Capacity

Prevents Infiltration and Ex-filtration



Features and benefits:

AS/NZS 4020:2018 Potable water certified

Rehabilitates underground pipes

Cures very fast with mild 48.8°C (120°F) heat

Trenchless repair of pipes from 50.8mm to 2590.8mm (2″ to 102″) in diameter

Effectively lines pipes and drain lines with a 90-degree bend

ASTM F-1216 compliant, adding value and assuring quality in the CIPP process



Why Dig When You Can Repair & Rehabilitate?

Applications:

Applications requiring less invasive pipe system replacement procedures

Municipal / residential / commercial market (manholes and under ground pipe systems)

Trenchless / less invasive sectional point repair systems for structural repair without digging

Lateral and sectional point repair rehabilitation and re-lining markets (homes, sanitary and storm sewers, sewer pipelines)



Repair breeches can be carried out without the expense of disrupting roads, railways and other public or private property.

Depending on the constraints and requirements of your project, Rhino manufactures a range of hardeners that provide fast, medium or slow curing times. Rhino Linings CIPP resin and hardener system used for pipe rehabilitation has been designed to have a life span of a minimum of 50 years, saving you $$$$ in the long-term.