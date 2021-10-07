Cost effective Cured In-Place Pipe (CIPP) solutions
Cured In-Place Pipe (CIPP) method is increasingly being used by Australian councils and utility companies as a long term solution to aging sewer, water and industrial pipelines. Installed using trenchless technology, the CIPP method effectively eliminates costly and time-consuming excavation.
Overview
- Restore Partially or Fully Degraded
- Storm Drains
- Sewer Pipes
- Culverts &
- Industrial Pipes
- With Trenchless Technology!
CIPP resins and epoxies seamlessly mould to the pipes internal substrate and effectively:
- Restores the Pipe Structure’s Integrity
- Eliminates Weakening Joins
- Increases Flow Capacity
- Prevents Infiltration and Ex-filtration
Features and benefits:
- AS/NZS 4020:2018 Potable water certified
- Rehabilitates underground pipes
- Cures very fast with mild 48.8°C (120°F) heat
- Trenchless repair of pipes from 50.8mm to 2590.8mm (2″ to 102″) in diameter
- Effectively lines pipes and drain lines with a 90-degree bend
- ASTM F-1216 compliant, adding value and assuring quality in the CIPP process
Why Dig When You Can Repair & Rehabilitate?
Applications:
- Applications requiring less invasive pipe system replacement procedures
- Municipal / residential / commercial market (manholes and under ground pipe systems)
- Trenchless / less invasive sectional point repair systems for structural repair without digging
- Lateral and sectional point repair rehabilitation and re-lining markets (homes, sanitary and storm sewers, sewer pipelines)
Repair breeches can be carried out without the expense of disrupting roads, railways and other public or private property.
Depending on the constraints and requirements of your project, Rhino manufactures a range of hardeners that provide fast, medium or slow curing times. Rhino Linings CIPP resin and hardener system used for pipe rehabilitation has been designed to have a life span of a minimum of 50 years, saving you $$$$ in the long-term.