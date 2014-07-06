Cosmos Collection FR Drapery Fabrics from Charles Parsons

The Cosmos Collection from Charles Parsons is engineered to create a contemporary feel in commercial and residential spaces and applications.

The complete Cosmos Collection is woven with ZEROXY™, an inherently flame retardant polyester yarn

Manufactured with modified polymer technology

Superior self-extinguishing and flame retardant properties

Maintained even after washing and dry cleaning

Achieved extensive Fire Retardancy Certification from relevant authorities worldwide

AS1530.3 and AS1530.2 test results have been achieved

The range of products from Charles Parsons is available in solid fabrics, sheers and triple weave designs

Solid Fabrics: Aero, Honeycomb, Octagon, Paving, Sabina, Spectrum, Zeta

Sheers: Fog, Gauze, Lines, Mesh, Tramway, Veil

Triple Weave: Goodnight

The 100% Inherent Flame Retardant Polyester fabrics of the Cosmos Collection are ideal for a range of applications

Curtains

Sheer Curtains

Valances

Solid and Sheer Roman Blinds

Cushions

Bedspreads

The Cosmos Collection from Charles Parsons is the perfect choice for aged care, commercial, hospitality and residential applications.