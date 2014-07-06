Cosmos Collection FR Drapery Fabrics from Charles Parsons
The Cosmos Collection from Charles Parsons is engineered to create a contemporary feel in commercial and residential spaces and applications.
Overview
The complete Cosmos Collection is woven with ZEROXY™, an inherently flame retardant polyester yarn
- Manufactured with modified polymer technology
- Superior self-extinguishing and flame retardant properties
- Maintained even after washing and dry cleaning
- Achieved extensive Fire Retardancy Certification from relevant authorities worldwide
- AS1530.3 and AS1530.2 test results have been achieved
The range of products from Charles Parsons is available in solid fabrics, sheers and triple weave designs
- Solid Fabrics: Aero, Honeycomb, Octagon, Paving, Sabina, Spectrum, Zeta
- Sheers: Fog, Gauze, Lines, Mesh, Tramway, Veil
- Triple Weave: Goodnight
The 100% Inherent Flame Retardant Polyester fabrics of the Cosmos Collection are ideal for a range of applications
- Curtains
- Sheer Curtains
- Valances
- Solid and Sheer Roman Blinds
- Cushions
- Bedspreads
The Cosmos Collection from Charles Parsons is the perfect choice for aged care, commercial, hospitality and residential applications.
Downloads
Contact
