Cosmos Collection FR Drapery Fabrics from Charles Parsons

Last Updated on 06 Jul 2014

​The Cosmos Collection from Charles Parsons is engineered to create a contemporary feel in commercial and residential spaces and applications.

Overview
Description

The Cosmos Collection from Charles Parsons is engineered to create a contemporary feel in commercial and residential spaces and applications.

The complete Cosmos Collection is woven with ZEROXY™, an inherently flame retardant polyester yarn

  • Manufactured with modified polymer technology
  • Superior self-extinguishing and flame retardant properties
  • Maintained even after washing and dry cleaning
  • Achieved extensive Fire Retardancy Certification from relevant authorities worldwide
  • AS1530.3 and AS1530.2 test results have been achieved

The range of products from Charles Parsons is available in solid fabrics, sheers and triple weave designs

  • Solid Fabrics: Aero, Honeycomb, Octagon, Paving, Sabina, Spectrum, Zeta
  • Sheers: Fog, Gauze, Lines, Mesh, Tramway, Veil
  • Triple Weave: Goodnight

The 100% Inherent Flame Retardant Polyester fabrics of the Cosmos Collection are ideal for a range of applications

  • Curtains
  • Sheer Curtains
  • Valances
  • Solid and Sheer Roman Blinds
  • Cushions
  • Bedspreads

The Cosmos Collection from Charles Parsons is the perfect choice for aged care, commercial, hospitality and residential applications.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Cosmos Collection Information Sheet

4.32 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressRedfern, NSW

191-193 Cleveland Street (corner George Street)

1300 306 316
Office AddressFortitude Valley, QLD

Unit 3 – 32 Doggett Street

1300 306 316
Office AddressKent Town, SA

Suite 2 / 15 Fullarton Road

1300 306 316
Office AddressEssendon, VIC

Essendon Fields House 7 English Street

1300 306 316
Office AddressBalcatta, WA

Unit 14 / 30 Erindale Road

1300 306 316
