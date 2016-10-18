Corian® for interior wall cladding
Last Updated on 18 Oct 2016
Corian® cladding solutions offer designers superior aesthetics combined with extraordinary design flexibility and reliability.
Overview
Description
Corian® cladding solutions offer designers superior aesthetics combined with extraordinary design flexibility and reliability. Solid, homogenous and coloured all the way through, Corian® is capable of creating expansive and sleek vertical surfaces with inconspicuous seams.
Features and benefits:
- Seamless Joins - Corian® can be joined together seamlessly to create a one-piece homogenous look.
- Never permanently stain - Unlike many other surfaces, Corian® is non porous, everyday substances that can permanently stain and mark other surfaces can be used on Corian® with confidence.
- Formable - Corian® can be formed to any shape with seamless joins offering you inspired designs.
- Translucent - the translucency of DuPont Corian® is especially striking in the lighter colours as well as thinner sheets. Many designers are now using the material to create lighting effects.
- Repairable - accidental damage can usually be repaired on site without having to completely replace the material.
- 10-year warranty - Corian® is backed by a 10-Year Limited Warranty when fabrication and installation are performed by a DuPont Certified Fabricator Installer.
Downloads
Contact
Display AddressArndell Park, NSW
Unit 3 208 Walters Rd1300 795 044
Display AddressBlacktown, NSW
PO Box 151 Main St1300 795 044