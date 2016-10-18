Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
CASF Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Corian stair case cladding
Eagle Street stair case cladding
Corian Curved and engraved wall cladding
Corian wall cladding 34 Queen Street Melbourne
Corian wall cladding and lift lobby Grey Puksand
Corian feature cladding
Corian wall cladding and floor inlay
Corian wall cladding Bijl
Corian stair case cladding
Eagle Street stair case cladding
Corian Curved and engraved wall cladding
Corian wall cladding 34 Queen Street Melbourne
Corian wall cladding and lift lobby Grey Puksand
Corian feature cladding
Corian wall cladding and floor inlay
Corian wall cladding Bijl

Corian® for interior wall cladding

Last Updated on 18 Oct 2016

Corian® cladding solutions offer designers superior aesthetics combined with extraordinary design flexibility and reliability.

Overview
Description

Corian® cladding solutions offer designers superior aesthetics combined with extraordinary design flexibility and reliability. Solid, homogenous and coloured all the way through, Corian® is capable of creating expansive and sleek vertical surfaces with inconspicuous seams.

Features and benefits:

  • Seamless Joins - Corian® can be joined together seamlessly to create a one-piece homogenous look.
  • Never permanently stain - Unlike many other surfaces, Corian® is non porous, everyday substances that can permanently stain and mark other surfaces can be used on Corian® with confidence.
  • Formable - Corian® can be formed to any shape with seamless joins offering you inspired designs.
  • Translucent - the translucency of DuPont Corian® is especially striking in the lighter colours as well as thinner sheets. Many designers are now using the material to create lighting effects.
  • Repairable - accidental damage can usually be repaired on site without having to completely replace the material.
  • 10-year warranty - Corian® is backed by a 10-Year Limited Warranty when fabrication and installation are performed by a DuPont Certified Fabricator Installer.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Corian internal wall cladding brochure

4.19 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressArndell Park, NSW

Unit 3 208 Walters Rd

1300 795 044
Display AddressBlacktown, NSW

PO Box 151 Main St

1300 795 044
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap