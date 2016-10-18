Corian® for residential applications
Corian® is ideal for a variety of residential applications including benchtops, splashbacks, shower floor and wall panels, kitchen doors and islands with these added benefits:
Overview
Description
- Seamless Joins - Corian® can be joined together seamlessly to create a one piece homogenous look. Ideal for large benchtops and islands.
- Never permanently stain - Unlike many other benchtop surfaces, Corian® is non porous, everyday substances that can permanently stain and mark other surfaces can be used on Corian® with confidence.
- Formable - Corian® can be formed to any shape with seamless joins offering you inspired designs around the home
- Translucent - the translucency of DuPont Corian® is especially striking in the lighter colours as well as thinner sheets. Many designers are now using the material to create lighting effects within the home.
- Repairable - accidental damage can usually be repaired on site without having to completely replace the benchtop.
- 10 year warranty - Corian® is backed by a 10-Year Limited Warranty when fabrication and installation are performed by a DuPont Certified Fabricator Installer.
