Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
CASF Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Corian® for residential applications
Corian® for residential applications
Corian® for residential applications
Corian® for residential applications

Corian® for residential applications

Last Updated on 18 Oct 2016

Corian® is ideal for a variety of residential applications including benchtops, splashbacks, shower floor and wall panels, kitchen doors and islands with these added benefits:

Overview
Description

Corian® is ideal for a variety of residential applications including benchtops, splashbacks, shower floor and wall panels, kitchen doors and islands with these added benefits:

  • Seamless Joins - Corian® can be joined together seamlessly to create a one piece homogenous look. Ideal for large benchtops and islands.
  • Never permanently stain - Unlike many other benchtop surfaces, Corian® is non porous, everyday substances that can permanently stain and mark other surfaces can be used on Corian® with confidence.
  • Formable - Corian® can be formed to any shape with seamless joins offering you inspired designs around the home
  • Translucent - the translucency of DuPont Corian® is especially striking in the lighter colours as well as thinner sheets. Many designers are now using the material to create lighting effects within the home.
  • Repairable - accidental damage can usually be repaired on site without having to completely replace the benchtop.
  • 10 year warranty - Corian® is backed by a 10-Year Limited Warranty when fabrication and installation are performed by a DuPont Certified Fabricator Installer.
Contact
Display AddressArndell Park, NSW

Unit 3 208 Walters Rd

1300 795 044
Display AddressBlacktown, NSW

PO Box 151 Main St

1300 795 044
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap