Sleek and contemporary timber window hardware and accessories from Doric Products
Last Updated on 09 Apr 2014
Doric Products is Australia's largest privately owned hardware manufacturer supplying innovative door hardware, window hardware
Overview
Doric’s range of stylish window hardware for timber windows includes;
- DT1 Double Hung Sash Lock
- DT2 Sash Lift
- DT3 Keyed Casement Fastener
- DT4 Sliding Window Lock
- DT11 Awning and Casement Window Lock
- Available in 5 different finishes – satin nickel, PVD gold, black, white and mahogany bronze
Sliding Timber Window Locks are surface mounted onto the window
- Lockable latch design for increased security
- Easy to operate, functional handle design with contemporary keepers
Double Hung Sash Lock and Lifts ensures trouble free operation
- Includes a choice of purpose keepers specifically designed to integrate with single and double glazed windows
- Fitted with new screw and brushing type pivot assemble
- Sash lift made from a high grade stainless steel to ensure years of functionality
Keyed Casement Fasteners are a functional and contemporary option
- Enhance uninterrupted views as the fasteners does not overlap the window glass when closed
- Fixing screw locations positioned to compliment modern weather seal locations
New Awning and Casement Window Lock is a stylish addition to timber windows
- Compliments all awning and casement windows operated by an arm winder or chain driven products
- Key lockable for security with dimensions complimentary to existing latches
- Silver pearl finish standard with other Doric powdercoat colours available
The Sterling Series Window Lock (DT4) and complementary timber window hardware are made with a diecast zinc material.
Downloads
