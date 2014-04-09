Doric’s range of stylish window hardware for timber windows includes;

DT1 Double Hung Sash Lock

Double Hung Sash Lock DT2 Sash Lift

Sash Lift DT3 Keyed Casement Fastener

Keyed Casement Fastener DT4 Sliding Window Lock

Sliding Window Lock DT11 Awning and Casement Window Lock

Awning and Casement Window Lock Available in 5 different finishes – satin nickel, PVD gold, black, white and mahogany bronze



Sliding Timber Window Locks are surface mounted onto the window

Lockable latch design for increased security

Easy to operate, functional handle design with contemporary keepers



Double Hung Sash Lock and Lifts ensures trouble free operation

Includes a choice of purpose keepers specifically designed to integrate with single and double glazed windows

specifically designed to integrate with single and double glazed windows Fitted with new screw and brushing type pivot assemble

Sash lift made from a high grade stainless steel to ensure years of functionality



Keyed Casement Fasteners are a functional and contemporary option

Enhance uninterrupted views as the fasteners does not overlap the window glass when closed

does not overlap the window glass when closed Fixing screw locations positioned to compliment modern weather seal locations



New Awning and Casement Window Lock is a stylish addition to timber windows

Compliments all awning and casement windows operated by an arm winder or chain driven products

all awning and casement windows operated by an arm winder or chain driven products Key lockable for security with dimensions complimentary to existing latches

Silver pearl finish standard with other Doric powdercoat colours available



The Sterling Series Window Lock (DT4) and complementary timber window hardware are made with a diecast zinc material.