DT1
DT11 Open Display
DT2 Sash Lifts
DT3
DT4 Sliding Window Locks
DT11

Sleek and contemporary timber window hardware and accessories from Doric Products

Last Updated on 09 Apr 2014

Doric Products is Australia's largest privately owned hardware manufacturer supplying innovative door hardware, window hardware

Overview
Description

Doric’s range of stylish window hardware for timber windows includes;

  • DT1 Double Hung Sash Lock
  • DT2 Sash Lift
  • DT3 Keyed Casement Fastener
  • DT4 Sliding Window Lock
  • DT11 Awning and Casement Window Lock
  • Available in 5 different finishes – satin nickel, PVD gold, black, white and mahogany bronze

Sliding Timber Window Locks are surface mounted onto the window

  • Lockable latch design for increased security
  • Easy to operate, functional handle design with contemporary keepers

Double Hung Sash Lock and Lifts ensures trouble free operation

  • Includes a choice of purpose keepers specifically designed to integrate with single and double glazed windows
  • Fitted with new screw and brushing type pivot assemble
  • Sash lift made from a high grade stainless steel to ensure years of functionality

Keyed Casement Fasteners are a functional and contemporary option

  • Enhance uninterrupted views as the fasteners does not overlap the window glass when closed
  • Fixing screw locations positioned to compliment modern weather seal locations

New Awning and Casement Window Lock is a stylish addition to timber windows

  • Compliments all awning and casement windows operated by an arm winder or chain driven products
  • Key lockable for security with dimensions complimentary to existing latches
  • Silver pearl finish standard with other Doric powdercoat colours available

The Sterling Series Window Lock (DT4) and complementary timber window hardware are made with a diecast zinc material.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Sterling Series

1.13 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DT11 Flyer and Information

438.95 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DT11 Casement & Awning Window Lock Sterling Series Window Lock Range Ad

2.04 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Sydney Office 38 Redfern St

1300 132 389
Display AddressMount St John, QLD

Townsville Office Unit 16/585 Ingham Road

07 4779 5122
Display AddressVirginia Queensland, QLD

Brisbane Office Unit 1/90 Pritchard Rd

1300 132 389
Display AddressBeverly, SA

Adelaide Office Unit 2/52 Wodonga St

1300 132 389
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Melbourne Office Unit 1, 34-36 Deans Court

1300 132 389
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

Perth Office 1 Modal Crescent

1300 132 389
