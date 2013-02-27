Contemporary Sliding doors for easy opening from Trend Window and doors
Enjoy seamless views with Trend's range of sliding doors
The seamless design of sliding doors make living smooth and easy. Create floor to ceiling glass doors that glide open to let the outdoor breeze into your home.
Trend's range of sliding doors are perfect for those seeking a contemporary door designed to frame your outside view. Trend design and make sliding doors using extra durable rollers to ensure long lasting, easy opening functionality.
Trend's range of Sliding doors include:
SYNERGY® Sliding Doors
The Synergy® range is suitable for home owners looking for affordable door solutions that meet their needs and their budget. Synergy® Sliding Doors are made from an aluminum frame with various glazing options to suit your requirements.
QUANTUM® Sliding Doors
The Premium Quantum® range of sliding doors are suitable for high end residential home owners looking to bring quality and contemporary design into their home. With top quality aluminium framing, Quantum sliding doors open and close effortlessly for the ultimate in attractive and practical design.
MERANTI Sliding Doors
Sliding doors are available in dent resistant Meranti timber that is perfect for residential homes that desire a classic look. Trend's range of Meranti sliding doors come in federation, traditional or colonial styles and are fitted with durable nylon rollers.
WESTERN RED CEDAR Sliding Doors
WRC Timber sliding doors from Trend are consistent with contemporary and traditional design. The warm honey like appeal of cedar is the perfect touch to your home. Add this to your sliding door system and you have a look that is as visually appealing outdoors as it is indoors. WRC Sliding Doors are fitted with heavy duty, double bogey, nylon rollers for an easy and smooth operation.
All Trend Louvre windows are available with Energy saving Thermashield® glazing and Soundmizer® acoustic solutions
