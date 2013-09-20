Construction Lasers - Laser Mesauring Equipment Hire
Coates Hire has a range of construction lasers to cater for all your levelling needs, from the easy-to-use dumpy right through to a Theodolite or a Total Station.
Coates Hire has a range of construction lasers to cater for all your levelling needs, from the easy-to-use dumpy right through to a Theodolite or a Total Station. If you’re operating equipment, Coates Hire can fit machine control to work your slopes and cut to any desired height. When you’re laying your pipes or culverts, Coates can supply pipe lasers that are in the industry benchmark for accuracy and reliability.
Coates Hire offers a wide range of test plugs from 100mm to 1500mm, and high pressure test plugs for testing rising mains, water mains and industrial piping. They also have pipe and cable locators to assist in finding buried utilities, hydrostatic test kits, plus inspection cameras suitable for pipes up to 100mm diameter with 60mm feed.
- Dumpy Levels
- Digital Theodolites
- Laser levels
- Interior Lasers
- Grade Lasers
- Pipe Lasers
- Machine Receivers
- Laser Accessories & Serving
- Australian hire fleet value: over $2 billion
- Average fleet age less than 5 years
- Over 1.5 million pieces of equipment
- Over 230 branches across metropolitan, regional and remote areas.
- Civil Engineering
- Residential & Non Residential Construction
- Mining & Resources
- Industrial Services & Maintenance
- Events
- Oil & Gas
- Government
- Commercial & Manufacturing
- AS/NZ2S4801 – OHS
- OHSAS 18001 – OHS
- ISO 14001 Environment
- ISO 9001 Quality
- Branch Network
- Equipment Range & Availability
- Integrated Equipment Management System – Silver Service
- Health, Safety, Environment & Quality Accreditation
- Product Expertise
- Market Expertise
- Project Site Facilities
- Industrial Shutdowns
- Training Services – Registered Training Organisation
- Term Hire – Investment Capability