Construction Lasers - Laser Mesauring Equipment Hire

Dumpy Levels

Digital Theodolites

Laser levels

Interior Lasers

Grade Lasers

Pipe Lasers

Machine Receivers

Laser Accessories & Serving

The Coates Hire Fleet

Australian hire fleet value: over $2 billion

Average fleet age less than 5 years

Over 1.5 million pieces of equipment

Branch Network

Over 230 branches across metropolitan, regional and remote areas.

Market Sectors

Civil Engineering

Residential & Non Residential Construction

Mining & Resources

Industrial Services & Maintenance

Events

Oil & Gas

Government

Commercial & Manufacturing

Accreditations

AS/NZ2S4801 – OHS

OHSAS 18001 – OHS

ISO 14001 Environment

ISO 9001 Quality

Core Capabilities

Branch Network

Equipment Range & Availability

Integrated Equipment Management System – Silver Service

Health, Safety, Environment & Quality Accreditation

Product Expertise

Market Expertise

Project Site Facilities

Industrial Shutdowns

Training Services – Registered Training Organisation

Term Hire – Investment Capability

Coates Hire has a range of construction lasers to cater for all your levelling needs, from the easy-to-use dumpy right through to a Theodolite or a Total Station. If you’re operating equipment, Coates Hire can fit machine control to work your slopes and cut to any desired height. When you’re laying your pipes or culverts, Coates can supply pipe lasers that are in the industry benchmark for accuracy and reliability.Coates Hire offers a wide range of test plugs from 100mm to 1500mm, and high pressure test plugs for testing rising mains, water mains and industrial piping. They also have pipe and cable locators to assist in finding buried utilities, hydrostatic test kits, plus inspection cameras suitable for pipes up to 100mm diameter with 60mm feed.Coates Hire is one of the largest hire equipment investors globally with in excess of $1billion invested over the past 4 years.