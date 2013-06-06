Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Safemaster Height Safety Solutions
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Connect2 Horizontal LifeRail Systems
Connect2 Horizontal LifeRail Systems
Connect2 Horizontal LifeRail Systems
Connect2 Horizontal LifeRail Systems
Connect2 Horizontal LifeRail Systems
Connect2 Horizontal LifeRail Systems
Connect2 Horizontal LifeRail Systems
Connect2 Horizontal LifeRail Systems

Connect2 Horizontal LifeRail Systems

Last Updated on 06 Jun 2013

Secure and rigid connection for fall arrest and abseiling

Overview
Description
The Connect2 Horizontal LifeRail System provides a secure and rigid connection for fall arrest and abseiling and can be used for a range of commercial and industrial applications.

Connect2 Horizontal LifeRail Systems are highly versatile and can be used in a variety of environments including but not limited to:
  • At the top of buildings or under the soffit of high rise buildings for ease of façade maintenance
  • Used inside buildings in Atriums to provide suitable Abseil access for maintenance and cleaning
  • Gantry support system for a building maintenance unit
  • Inside large maintenance sheds, providing a rigid rail for retractable fall arrestors providing safe access to the top of machinery and large vehicles
  • Above truck loading bays, providing a rigid rail for retractable fall arrestors to provide safe access to the back and sides of the trucks
  • Above machinery and equipment in manufacturing plants, to provide safe access for maintenance
  • Can double the use by using as a light crane or fall arrestor in most applications
  • Designed to create a free standing monorail system for safe access equipment for egress tot he tops of tankers or trains
Safemaster Connect2 Horizontal LifeRail Systems offers many unique and unparalleled features and benefits including:
  • Lightweight design
  • Low maintenance
  • Adapatable to environments
  • Spans up to 8m in a single span, illuminating the need for additional structural elements in most situations
  • The rail construction is marine grade corrosion resistant aluminium and as such is self cleaning and does not require any surface coating
  • Designed to 22kn or up to 1000kgs, depending on confirguartion
Safemaster Connect2 Horizontal LifeRail Systems are engineered and constructed to meet the requirements that comply with all mandatory regulations, code of practice and standards.
Contact
Display AddressMinto, NSW

40 Saggart Field Road

02 8796 9000
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap