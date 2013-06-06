Connect2 Horizontal LifeRail Systems are highly versatile and can be used in a variety of environments including but not limited to:

At the top of buildings or under the soffit of high rise buildings for ease of façade maintenance

Used inside buildings in Atriums to provide suitable Abseil access for maintenance and cleaning

Gantry support system for a building maintenance unit

Inside large maintenance sheds, providing a rigid rail for retractable fall arrestors providing safe access to the top of machinery and large vehicles

Above truck loading bays, providing a rigid rail for retractable fall arrestors to provide safe access to the back and sides of the trucks

Above machinery and equipment in manufacturing plants, to provide safe access for maintenance

Can double the use by using as a light crane or fall arrestor in most applications

Designed to create a free standing monorail system for safe access equipment for egress tot he tops of tankers or trains

Safemaster Connect2 Horizontal LifeRail Systems offers many unique and unparalleled features and benefits including:

Lightweight design

Low maintenance

Adapatable to environments

Spans up to 8m in a single span, illuminating the need for additional structural elements in most situations

The rail construction is marine grade corrosion resistant aluminium and as such is self cleaning and does not require any surface coating

Designed to 22kn or up to 1000kgs, depending on confirguartion

provides a secure and rigid connection for fall arrest and abseiling and can be used for a range of commercial and industrial applications.are engineered and constructed to meet the requirements that comply with all mandatory regulations, code of practice and standards.