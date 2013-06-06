Connect2 Horizontal LifeRail Systems
Secure and rigid connection for fall arrest and abseiling
Overview
Description
The Connect2 Horizontal LifeRail System provides a secure and rigid connection for fall arrest and abseiling and can be used for a range of commercial and industrial applications.
Connect2 Horizontal LifeRail Systems are highly versatile and can be used in a variety of environments including but not limited to:
- At the top of buildings or under the soffit of high rise buildings for ease of façade maintenance
- Used inside buildings in Atriums to provide suitable Abseil access for maintenance and cleaning
- Gantry support system for a building maintenance unit
- Inside large maintenance sheds, providing a rigid rail for retractable fall arrestors providing safe access to the top of machinery and large vehicles
- Above truck loading bays, providing a rigid rail for retractable fall arrestors to provide safe access to the back and sides of the trucks
- Above machinery and equipment in manufacturing plants, to provide safe access for maintenance
- Can double the use by using as a light crane or fall arrestor in most applications
- Designed to create a free standing monorail system for safe access equipment for egress tot he tops of tankers or trains
- Lightweight design
- Low maintenance
- Adapatable to environments
- Spans up to 8m in a single span, illuminating the need for additional structural elements in most situations
- The rail construction is marine grade corrosion resistant aluminium and as such is self cleaning and does not require any surface coating
- Designed to 22kn or up to 1000kgs, depending on confirguartion