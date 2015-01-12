Combining the strength of concrete with a wood grain finish, the Concrete Sleeper Retaining Walls from Concrib are a durable and stylish choice for modern retaining walls.

With minimal construction skills required and a short building time frame, the retaining walls are simple to erect.

Offered in either “supply and install” or “supply only” options, as well as finish and texture options

Split-stone patterned face profile

Flat-face slight timber grain texture

Once installed, the concrete walls can be painted to add another element of beauty and style.

A product that won’t rot and is sealed with a durable concrete sealer, the Concrete Sleeper Retaining Walls from Concrib are durable, stylish and effective retaining walls.