Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Concrib
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
High Sleeper Retaining Wall
Sleeper Retaining Wall
Sleeper Retaining Wall with garden bed
High Sleeper Retaining Wall
Sleeper Retaining Wall
Sleeper Retaining Wall with garden bed

​Concrete Sleeper Retaining Walls from Concrib

Last Updated on 12 Jan 2015

Minimal construction skills and a short building time frame.

Overview
Description

Combining the strength of concrete with a wood grain finish, the Concrete Sleeper Retaining Walls from Concrib are a durable and stylish choice for modern retaining walls.

With minimal construction skills required and a short building time frame, the retaining walls are simple to erect.

Offered in either “supply and install” or “supply only” options, as well as finish and texture options

  • Split-stone patterned face profile
  • Flat-face slight timber grain texture

Once installed, the concrete walls can be painted to add another element of beauty and style.

A product that won’t rot and is sealed with a durable concrete sealer, the Concrete Sleeper Retaining Walls from Concrib are durable, stylish and effective retaining walls.

Contact
Display AddressRichlands, QLD

601 Boundary Rd

07 3375 1800
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap