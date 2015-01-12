​Concrete Crib Walls from Concrib

Constructed from precast concrete the gravity retaining walls from Concrib are a low cost, quick retaining wall solution.

Eliminating the build-up of hydrostatic pressure, the retaining walls are made with draining material and earth backfill

Interlocking concrete blocks

Easily erected

No expensive foundations required

High quality precast concrete

Will not rot or warp

Made with an open web construction, the minimal maintenance walls can be constructed to follow a curve

Easy to dismantle and re-erect

Walls can be continued and modified as needed

The Concrib system has been fully tested and evaluated by the Queensland University of Technology to ensure its performance.

The gravity retaining walls from Concrib are suitable for driveways, building areas and garden areas.