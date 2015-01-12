Logo
High Concrete Crib Wall
High Concrete Crib Wall

​Concrete Crib Walls from Concrib

Last Updated on 12 Jan 2015

Fitted with draining material and earth backfill to avoid a build-up of hydrostatic pressure.

Overview
Description

Constructed from precast concrete the gravity retaining walls from Concrib are a low cost, quick retaining wall solution.

Eliminating the build-up of hydrostatic pressure, the retaining walls are made with draining material and earth backfill

  • Interlocking concrete blocks
  • Easily erected
  • No expensive foundations required
  • High quality precast concrete
  • Will not rot or warp

Made with an open web construction, the minimal maintenance walls can be constructed to follow a curve

  • Easy to dismantle and re-erect
  • Walls can be continued and modified as needed

The Concrib system has been fully tested and evaluated by the Queensland University of Technology to ensure its performance.

The gravity retaining walls from Concrib are suitable for driveways, building areas and garden areas.

Contact
Display AddressRichlands, QLD

601 Boundary Rd

07 3375 1800
