Equipment Hire for Cutting, Drilling, Grinding and Polishing
Concrete, Concrete Floors and Hire Equipment from Kennards Hire Concrete Care

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

Equipment for the preparation of concrete surfaces such as drilling, grinding or polishing to suit your needs are available for hire.

Description

Kennards Hire Concrete Care offer a complete range of concrete surface preparation and flooring equipment for hire.

With a broad range of the latest, specialist equipment available, Kennards Hire Concrete Care has the right equipment to achieve a specified outcome and outline equipment performance based on your unique job.

Only leading brands are stocked

  • Save labour, time and money with the right equipment
  • Specialist knowledge and premium service at your convenience
  • New equipment is always being added to the already comprehensive range
  • Kennards Concrete Care has a fleet of delivery vehicles available to deliver tools and equipment to any site

Kennards Hire Concrete Care Equipment Hire Range

  • Cleaning equipment
  • Crackchasers
  • Demolition equipment
  • Drilling equipment
  • Floor stripping equipment
  • Mini loaders
  • Skidsteers
  • Mowers
  • Scabblers
  • Trailers
  • Vacuums
  • Concrete placement equipment
  • Cutting equipment
  • Diamonds
  • Electrical equipment
  • Grinders
  • Mixers
  • Planers
  • Shot blasting equipment
  • Skidsteer attachments
  • Trowels

The range of equipment available for hire ensures that you can finish your concrete the way you intended, with a range of finishes. Equipment sizes include 240V, 3 phase, petrol and diesel models.

Contact
Display AddressArtarmon, NSW

2/16 Herbert St

1300 662 599
Display AddressMoorebank, NSW

115 Newbridge Rd

Display AddressRocklea, QLD

59 Balham Rd

Display AddressKeswick, SA

104 Richmond Rd

Display AddressDandenong, VIC

1 Plunkett Rd

Display AddressRichmond, VIC

107 Murphy St (Clayton branch has moved to Richmond)

Display AddressBelmont, WA

200 Campbell St

