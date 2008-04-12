Concrete, Concrete Floors and Hire Equipment from Kennards Hire Concrete Care
Equipment for the preparation of concrete surfaces such as drilling, grinding or polishing to suit your needs are available for hire.
Overview
Kennards Hire Concrete Care offer a complete range of concrete surface preparation and flooring equipment for hire.
With a broad range of the latest, specialist equipment available, Kennards Hire Concrete Care has the right equipment to achieve a specified outcome and outline equipment performance based on your unique job.
Only leading brands are stocked
- Save labour, time and money with the right equipment
- Specialist knowledge and premium service at your convenience
- New equipment is always being added to the already comprehensive range
- Kennards Concrete Care has a fleet of delivery vehicles available to deliver tools and equipment to any site
Kennards Hire Concrete Care Equipment Hire Range
- Cleaning equipment
- Crackchasers
- Demolition equipment
- Drilling equipment
- Floor stripping equipment
- Mini loaders
- Skidsteers
- Mowers
- Scabblers
- Trailers
- Vacuums
- Concrete placement equipment
- Cutting equipment
- Diamonds
- Electrical equipment
- Grinders
- Mixers
- Planers
- Shot blasting equipment
- Skidsteer attachments
- Trowels
The range of equipment available for hire ensures that you can finish your concrete the way you intended, with a range of finishes. Equipment sizes include 240V, 3 phase, petrol and diesel models.
