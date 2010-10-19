Concrete Amenity Buildings and Restrooms from Moodie Outdoor Products.
Last Updated on 19 Oct 2010
Environmentally friendly amenity blocks are ideal for a range of parks, schools and public arenas.
Overview
Description
Commercial Concrete Amenity Blocks
Moodie Ausite have been designing a complete range of established amenity buildings for over 20 years, that are able to link to any toilet treatment system available.
The amenity buildings are able to connect to all sewers, septic tanks, all holding tanks, RotaLoo, Domus and EconaLoo.
Moodie Ausite are able to design, build, install and maintain all of their amenity buildings which are available in country style, WindyLoo, BreezyLoo or Moodie are able to custom design for you.
Additional components available in each amenity block are wash basins, solar powered vents and lights, door counter cabinets and even ramps for disabled access.
Moodie’s durable and innovative amenity building have been specifically designed for public authorities where low costs and minimum maintenance is paramount.
Moodie Ausite Amenity Building Features
Moodie Ausite Amenity Building Features
- Various sizes for all budgets
- Full installation is offered
- Galvanised steel roofs
- Concrete Cladding
- Stainless steel encased concrete interiors
- Colourbond colours available
Display AddressMonash Park, NSW
PO Box 304002 9816 1133
Postal AddressCleveland, QLD
PO Box02 9816 1133