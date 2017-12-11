Concens Electric Actuators: Innovative, powerful and functional
Last Updated on 11 Dec 2017
The Concens Electric Actuator is a patented product created for use in a wide variety of safe access contexts.
Overview
Description
The Concens Electric Actuator is a patented product created for use in a wide variety of safe access contexts.
Stable and reliable, the Concens Actuator can be discreetly integrated into a number of environments where
competitor products are unable to fit. It is the only actuator on the market designed for continuous operation.
Concens Electric Actuator systems are:
- Compact and elegant – featuring an in-line design suitable for a range of different industrial and mobile applications
- Available in several diameters, including 35 mm, 50 mm and 60mm
- Cheaper, more powerful and energy efficient than an equivalent hydraulic or pneumatic system
- Available in a patented low noise version for use in mobile rehab equipment and mobile auxiliary equipment
- Available in stainless steel and acid proof steel (AISI 304 or 316), depending on customer needs - typical applications include the medical industry, food machines, snow-moving material and agricultural machines