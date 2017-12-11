Logo
Concens Electric Actuators: Innovative, powerful and functional
Concens Electric Actuators: Innovative, powerful and functional
Concens Electric Actuators: Innovative, powerful and functional

Last Updated on 11 Dec 2017

The Concens Electric Actuator is a patented product created for use in a wide variety of safe access contexts.

Overview
Description

The Concens Electric Actuator is a patented product created for use in a wide variety of safe access contexts.
Stable and reliable, the Concens Actuator can be discreetly integrated into a number of environments where
competitor products are unable to fit. It is the only actuator on the market designed for continuous operation.

Concens Electric Actuator systems are:

  • Compact and elegant – featuring an in-line design suitable for a range of different industrial and mobile applications
  • Available in several diameters, including 35 mm, 50 mm and 60mm
  • Cheaper, more powerful and energy efficient than an equivalent hydraulic or pneumatic system
  • Available in a patented low noise version for use in mobile rehab equipment and mobile auxiliary equipment
  • Available in stainless steel and acid proof steel (AISI 304 or 316), depending on customer needs - typical applications include the medical industry, food machines, snow-moving material and agricultural machines
Contact
Display AddressPrahran, VIC

Level 1 257 Chapel Street

+61 3 8648 6636
