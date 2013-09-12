Compressed Air and Air Accessories
Coates Hire is the leading supplier of compressed air equipment and accessories in Australia. Coates Hire's electric and engine driven compressors range from 8cfm to the massive 1600cfm and come with air tools and accessories. This ensures that Coates Hire will always have the right compressor for your job.
- Diesel Air Compressors
- Electric/Petrol Air Compressors
- Air Tools and Attachments
Coates Hire fleet
Coates Hire is one of the largest hire equipment investors globally with in excess of $1billion invested over the past 4 years.
- Australian hire fleet value: over $2 billion
- Average fleet age less than 5 years
- Over 1.5 million pieces of equipment
- Over 230 branches across metropolitan, regional and remote areas.
- Civil Engineering
- Residential & Non Residential Construction
- Mining & Resources
- Industrial Services & Maintenance
- Events
- Oil & Gas
- Government
- Commercial & Manufacturing
- AS/NZ2S4801 – OHS
- OHSAS 18001 – OHS
- ISO 14001 Environment
- ISO 9001 Quality
- Branch Network
- Equipment Range & Availability
- Integrated Equipment Management System – Silver Service
- Health, Safety, Environment & Quality Accreditation
- Product Expertise
- Market Expertise
- Project Site Facilities
- Industrial Shutdowns
- Training Services – Registered Training Organisation
- Term Hire – Investment Capability