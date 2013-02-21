Composite Privacy Screens from ModWood Technologies





Outdoor privacy screens

Private courtyards

Cosy outdoor living areas

Stunning garden features

ModWood's Mini Board are primarily used as outdoor privacy screens, adding a contemporary style to any home.The modern lines of ModWood Mini board allow you to create a private oasis anywhere outdoors including:

Features of the mini board privacy screens

These composite privacy screens add a contemporary style to your home

No initial preparation or ongoing maintenance needed

Can be bent on the edge to a 5 metre radius, making it ideal as garden edging

Available in smooth or embossed finish

Eco friendly screening

90% of materials used are either recycled or reclaimed

The ModWood manufacturing process leaves a very samll environmental footprint

ModWood is a member of the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA)

The wood fibre used in manufacturing originates from Australian Forestry Standard certified plantation grown, sustainably managed pine

The Mini Board has been designed for screening applications, however, ModWood's composite decking boards can also be used as well.