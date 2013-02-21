Logo
Composite Privacy Screens from ModWood Technologies

Last Updated on 21 Feb 2013

Overview
Description
ModWood's Mini Board are primarily used as outdoor privacy screens, adding a contemporary style to any home.

Outdoor privacy screens
The modern lines of ModWood Mini board allow you to create a private oasis anywhere outdoors including:
  • Private courtyards
  • Cosy outdoor living areas
  • Stunning garden features

Features of the mini board privacy screens

  • These composite privacy screens add a contemporary style to your home
  • No initial preparation or ongoing maintenance needed
  • Can be bent on the edge to a 5 metre radius, making it ideal as garden edging
  • Available in smooth or embossed finish

Eco friendly screening

  • 90% of materials used are either recycled or reclaimed
  • The ModWood manufacturing process leaves a very samll environmental footprint
  • ModWood is a member of the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA)
  • The wood fibre used in manufacturing originates from Australian Forestry Standard certified plantation grown, sustainably managed pine
The Mini Board has been designed for screening applications, however, ModWood's composite decking boards can also be used as well.
Contact
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

5 Jesica Rd

+61 3 9357 8866
