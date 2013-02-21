Composite Privacy Screens from ModWood Technologies
ModWood's Mini Board are primarily used as outdoor privacy screens, adding a contemporary style to any home.
Overview
Description
Outdoor privacy screens
The modern lines of ModWood Mini board allow you to create a private oasis anywhere outdoors including:
- Private courtyards
- Cosy outdoor living areas
- Stunning garden features
Features of the mini board privacy screens
- These composite privacy screens add a contemporary style to your home
- No initial preparation or ongoing maintenance needed
- Can be bent on the edge to a 5 metre radius, making it ideal as garden edging
- Available in smooth or embossed finish
Eco friendly screening
- 90% of materials used are either recycled or reclaimed
- The ModWood manufacturing process leaves a very samll environmental footprint
- ModWood is a member of the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA)
- The wood fibre used in manufacturing originates from Australian Forestry Standard certified plantation grown, sustainably managed pine