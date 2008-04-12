Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Odour Control Systems Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Complete Odour Control Services For Wastewater, Commercial, Industrial Applications
Complete Odour Control Services For Wastewater, Commercial, Industrial Applications

Complete Odour Control Services For Wastewater, Commercial, Industrial Applications

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

Wastewater; Commercial; Industrial; Agricultural

Overview
Description

Applications
Wastewater; Commercial; Industrial; Agricultural

Recent Projects
Bathurst Soil Bed; Hunter Water Chemical Dosing; Auto Well Washers - Eurobodalla

General Advantages
OCS has specialist knowledge in the field of wastewater odour investigation, monitoring and control. We have in-house capabilities in a broad range of technologies for both liquid phase and air phase treatments. We can offer complete services from investigation and design through to supply, operation and monitoring.


Contact
Display AddressIslington, NSW

8-12 Power St

02 4961 6185
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap