Complete Odour Control Services For Wastewater, Commercial, Industrial Applications
Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008
Wastewater; Commercial; Industrial; Agricultural
Overview
Description
Applications
Wastewater; Commercial; Industrial; Agricultural
Recent Projects
Bathurst Soil Bed; Hunter Water Chemical Dosing; Auto Well Washers - Eurobodalla
General Advantages
OCS has specialist knowledge in the field of wastewater odour investigation, monitoring and control. We have in-house capabilities in a broad range of technologies for both liquid phase and air phase treatments. We can offer complete services from investigation and design through to supply, operation and monitoring.