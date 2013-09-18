Compaction Equipment Hire

Compaction Product Types

Multi-Tye Pneumatic Rollers: Suitable for finish rolling and surface sealing and features can include adjustable ballast and ‘air on the run’ tyres. Open and closed cab machines are available.

Padfoot Rollers: Our drum and dual amplitude rollers are suitable for cohesive, semi-cohesive and granular materials, light to medium compaction in road substructure, parking areas, trench backfills and more. Available in weights ranging from 3t – 27t.

Padfoot Rollers with Blade: Padfoot drums provide superior performance when compacting clays. The levelling blade enhances productivity.

Smooth Drum Rollers: Our smooth drum rollers are easily manoeuvred for use on roads, parking areas, trench backfills and building foundations amongst other things. They are also suitable for granular soils. Available in weights ranging from 3t to 27t.

Smooth Double Drum Rollers: Double drum rollers enable the user to achieve compaction on the front and rear of the machine and are suitable for compacting fine granular material and asphalt. Available in weights ranging from 1t to 12t.

Trench Rollers: Specialist compaction equipment is available for compaction of cohesive and semi-cohesive soils in confined areas. Remote control units are available to enable the operator to keep out of the hazardous area.

Vibrating Pedestrian Rollers : Designed to give the operator optimum results, ideal for use on small to medium sized jobs where size and mobility are important.

: Designed to give the operator optimum results, ideal for use on small to medium sized jobs where size and mobility are important. Rammers & Vibrating Plates: Vibrating Plate Compactors - Choose from light compact plates to heavy application plates with various features including reversible and water attachments. Vibrating Rammers – For compaction of cohesive granular and mixed soils



Coates Hire has specialist compaction equipment for hard to manage sites, especially in restrictive areas where smaller equipment with manoeuvrability and power is needed. No matter what surface, space or project, our solutions deliver good depth effects, high maximum speed, durability and safety.You can count on Coates Hire for the best compaction solutions, across the nation. With over 1.5million pieces of plant and equipment and over 125 years of expertise, Coates Hire is Australia’s most experienced hire company and is committed to ensuring our customers are better equipped by providing a hire experience that is more reliable, more supportive with more expertise.Coates Hire is one of the largest hire equipment investors globally with in excess of $1billion invested over the past 4 years.