The Saheco SV-X Range provides a compact sliding solution that conceals all clamps and mechanisms within the track, resulting in a sleek minimalistic look. Saheco are the leaders in sliding systems with products available to suit a variety of applications, and strive for continuous development and improvement.

The SV-X Frame System offers a perimeter frame for frameless glass panels up to 110kg in weight, and is compatible with the Saheco SV-X Compact System. With SV-X Frame, you can transform sliding glass doors, giving added elegance and style to the space.

The Frame is currently available in Matte Black, and suitable for 10mm glass panels up to 110kg in weight. Other finishes including white are available for project based orders.

The SV-X Frame retains the superb sliding and soft closing mechanisms, adding a true sense of luxury to the space. European designed and manufactured, the SV-X Frame has been tested to 100,000 cycles in accordance with EN 1527/EN 1670.

FGS Hardware are proud to be the exclusive distributor for Saheco in Australia & New Zealand.